Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.9
(0.00%)
Mar 20, 2017|03:11:57 PM

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-21.07

-13.89

-14.03

-20.13

Depreciation

-15.8

-16.18

-21.14

-20.19

Tax paid

0

0

1.95

6.03

Working capital

-3.01

-5.37

6.84

-6.06

Other operating items

Operating

-39.88

-35.44

-26.38

-40.34

Capital expenditure

2.39

-1.26

5.66

22.99

Free cash flow

-37.48

-36.71

-20.72

-17.35

Equity raised

70.53

94.92

118.49

166.65

Investing

-0.21

0

0

0

Financing

21.68

6.38

45.01

66.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

54.51

64.59

142.77

216.01

