Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-21.07
-13.89
-14.03
-20.13
Depreciation
-15.8
-16.18
-21.14
-20.19
Tax paid
0
0
1.95
6.03
Working capital
-3.01
-5.37
6.84
-6.06
Other operating items
Operating
-39.88
-35.44
-26.38
-40.34
Capital expenditure
2.39
-1.26
5.66
22.99
Free cash flow
-37.48
-36.71
-20.72
-17.35
Equity raised
70.53
94.92
118.49
166.65
Investing
-0.21
0
0
0
Financing
21.68
6.38
45.01
66.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
54.51
64.59
142.77
216.01
