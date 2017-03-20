Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
19.67
19.67
19.67
22.74
Preference Capital
18.71
18.71
18.71
15.64
Reserves
-114.86
14.19
35.27
44.81
Net Worth
-76.48
52.57
73.65
83.19
Minority Interest
Debt
290.03
292.8
271.12
264.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
213.55
345.37
344.77
347.93
Fixed Assets
200.96
215.65
230.72
244.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.21
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.26
128.66
111.57
99.95
Inventories
33.18
108.18
126.63
114.26
Inventory Days
109.1
112.11
90.44
Sundry Debtors
30.71
74.72
48.82
53.61
Debtor Days
75.35
43.22
42.43
Other Current Assets
38.41
58.37
48.87
56.58
Sundry Creditors
-45.7
-58.44
-57
-52
Creditor Days
58.93
50.46
41.16
Other Current Liabilities
-44.34
-54.17
-55.75
-72.5
Cash
0.31
1.07
2.28
3.07
Total Assets
213.53
345.38
344.78
347.94
