|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
361.91
412.23
461.09
408.09
yoy growth (%)
-12.2
-10.59
12.98
4.61
Raw materials
-225.19
-245.89
-280.07
-257.96
As % of sales
62.22
59.64
60.74
63.21
Employee costs
-30.2
-30.77
-29.28
-25.99
As % of sales
8.34
7.46
6.35
6.37
Other costs
-86.86
-96.11
-112.46
-100.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24
23.31
24.39
24.6
Operating profit
19.65
39.44
39.26
23.71
OPM
5.43
9.56
8.51
5.81
Depreciation
-15.8
-16.18
-21.14
-20.19
Interest expense
-31.87
-44.7
-41.03
-32.5
Other income
6.94
7.54
8.88
8.84
Profit before tax
-21.07
-13.89
-14.03
-20.13
Taxes
0
0
1.95
6.03
Tax rate
0
0
-13.89
-29.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.07
-13.89
-12.08
-14.09
Exceptional items
0
5.18
0
0
Net profit
-21.07
-8.7
-12.08
-14.09
yoy growth (%)
142.04
-27.92
-14.27
35.14
NPM
-5.82
-2.11
-2.62
-3.45
