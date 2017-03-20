iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.9
(0.00%)
Mar 20, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

361.91

412.23

461.09

408.09

yoy growth (%)

-12.2

-10.59

12.98

4.61

Raw materials

-225.19

-245.89

-280.07

-257.96

As % of sales

62.22

59.64

60.74

63.21

Employee costs

-30.2

-30.77

-29.28

-25.99

As % of sales

8.34

7.46

6.35

6.37

Other costs

-86.86

-96.11

-112.46

-100.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24

23.31

24.39

24.6

Operating profit

19.65

39.44

39.26

23.71

OPM

5.43

9.56

8.51

5.81

Depreciation

-15.8

-16.18

-21.14

-20.19

Interest expense

-31.87

-44.7

-41.03

-32.5

Other income

6.94

7.54

8.88

8.84

Profit before tax

-21.07

-13.89

-14.03

-20.13

Taxes

0

0

1.95

6.03

Tax rate

0

0

-13.89

-29.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.07

-13.89

-12.08

-14.09

Exceptional items

0

5.18

0

0

Net profit

-21.07

-8.7

-12.08

-14.09

yoy growth (%)

142.04

-27.92

-14.27

35.14

NPM

-5.82

-2.11

-2.62

-3.45

