To the Members of

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Limited ("the Company"),which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit & Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of theAct and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud orerror. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Company has not provided the interest on Working capital loans and Term loans with SBI, SBH, IDBI and IOB for Rs.43.16 Crores for the period post the loan accounts became NPA during the year.

Consequent to the above, the loss for the year is under stated to the extent of Rs.43.16 cr and the liabilities as at 31.03.2017 is understated to the extent of Rs.53.92 crores and Shareholders funds are overstated to that extent.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017, and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following notes in to the financial statements:

(i) Note No.28.16 of the financial statements, which indicates that as at March 31, 2017 the accumulated losses amounting to Rs.11,486.10 lakhs have completely eroded the net-worth of the Company and, the current liabilities exceeded the current assets as on that date. These conditions along with other matters as set forth in Note 28.16 of the financial statements, including dependence on continuous support from its promoters, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern and therefore it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. However, these financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said Note.

(ii) Note No.28.9 to the financial statements relating to confirmation of balances in respect of Trade receivables and Trade Payables and the Inventories as certified by the Management.

(iii) Note No. 28.8 to the financial statements relating to non-provision of interest for delay in payments to MSME suppliers.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and, except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e) The going concern matter described in sub-paragraph (i) under the Emphasis of Matters paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2017taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected there with are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in the financial statements as regardsits holding and dealings in Specified Bank Notes as defined in the Notification S.O. 3407(E) dated the November 8, 2016 of the Ministry of Finance, during the period from November 8, 2016 to December 30, 2016. Based on audit procedures performed and the representations provided to us by the Management we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the books of account maintained by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For RAO CHOWDARY & ASOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.014425S) Sd/- (T.Venkateswara Rao) (Partner) (Membership No. 023942) Place : Hyderabad Date : May 30, 2017

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section ofour report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, includingthe possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatementsdue to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of theinternal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that theinternal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes inconditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has maintained, inall material respects, adequate internalfinancial controls over financial reporting and such internalfinancial controls over financial reporting wereoperating effectively as of March 31, 2017, based onthe internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering theessential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal FinancialControls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For RAO CHOWDARY & ASOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 014425S) Sd/- (T.Venkateswara Rao) (Partner) (Membership No. 023942) Place : Hyderabad Date : May 30, 2017

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(ii) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physica lverification.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules,2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, cess and all other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. The extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at March 31,2017 fora period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of the dues Amount ( In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due Since Date of Payments APGST Act., Sale Tax 48.65 2014-15 June 2015 Not Yet Paid Deferment 69.59 2015-16 June 2016 120.52 2016-17 June 2017 Employees Provident Fund 113.57 2015-16 Since April,2015 Not Yet Paid Provident Fund Act Contribution 86.39 2016-17 Since April,2016 Employee state Employee state 19.67 2015-16 Since April,2015 Not Yet Paid Insurance Act Insurance 16.17 2016-17 Since April,2016 Income Tax Act TDS 69.64 2015-16 Since April,2015 Not Yet Paid 22.02 2016-17 Since April,2016 The Finance Act Service Tax 14.03 2015-16 Since April,2015 Not Yet Paid 6.92 2016-17 Since April,2016

(b) There are no dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax as on March 31, 2017 on account of disputes except as given below.

Sl. No. Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to Which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending 1. Andhra Pradesh general sales Tax (APGST) Act, 1957 (Case filed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) Sales Tax dues 12,70,773/- 1997-98 I Addl. Chief Judge, City Civil Court

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions and banksand as a consequence the loan accounts have been classified as Non Performing by the said Banks as on the Balance Sheet date.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which they were raised, other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds. No moneys were raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with there lated parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiii) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act,2013 are not applicable.

(xv) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.