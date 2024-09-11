iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gajanand International Ltd Share Price

19
(1.06%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.15
  • Day's High19.35
  • 52 Wk High43
  • Prev. Close18.8
  • Day's Low18
  • 52 Wk Low 17.35
  • Turnover (lac)2.85
  • P/E15.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gajanand International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

18.15

Prev. Close

18.8

Turnover(Lac.)

2.85

Day's High

19.35

Day's Low

18

52 Week's High

43

52 Week's Low

17.35

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.79

P/E

15.8

EPS

1.19

Divi. Yield

0

Gajanand International Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gajanand International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gajanand International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 36.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gajanand International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.1

0.42

0.42

0.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.61

5.06

3.65

3.62

Net Worth

17.71

5.48

4.07

4.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gajanand International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gajanand International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashok Bhagvanbhai Monsara

Executive Director

Trupati Ashokbhai Monsara

Non Executive Director

Ashish Dhirajlal Turakhia

Independent Director

Ashokkumar Haribhai Koyani

Independent Director

Mitesh Rasiklal Jasani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vidhi Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gajanand International Ltd

Summary

Gajanand International Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gajanad Cottex Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 15, 2009 issued by the RoC. The name of the Company changed to Gajanand International Private Limited dated May 26, 2023, thereafter upon conversion into a Public Company, the name finally got changed to Gajanand International Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC dated June 01, 2023.The Company presently is into cotton and textile industry where it take kapas as raw material and process Indian Cotton Fiber QualityStandards by minimizing Trash and Moisture, Improving the Cotton Grade Standard and Cotton Packing Standard, and Providing Logistic Support to Ensure Timely Delivery. It has manufacturing infrastructure with a completely automated, cutting-edge technology-based factory in the cotton industry that produces contamination-free and sustainable cotton. In addition, it has spacious warehouse and packaging facility in their infrastructure unit.Thereafter, the warehouse is kept clean and sanitized which ensures that the warehouse is free of moisture and insects. Furthermore, the infrastructural unit is divided into various sections in order to store their extensive product line in a logical manner. This allows for quickproduct identification and, as a result, hassle-free product shipping.The Company was founded in year 2009, under MSME. In 2010, it flourished and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gajanand International Ltd share price today?

The Gajanand International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gajanand International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gajanand International Ltd is ₹35.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gajanand International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gajanand International Ltd is 15.8 and 0.92 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gajanand International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gajanand International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gajanand International Ltd is ₹17.35 and ₹43 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gajanand International Ltd?

Gajanand International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -52.38%, 3 Month at -26.78% and 1 Month at -11.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gajanand International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gajanand International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.94 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 36.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gajanand International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.