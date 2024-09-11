Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹18.15
Prev. Close₹18.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.85
Day's High₹19.35
Day's Low₹18
52 Week's High₹43
52 Week's Low₹17.35
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.79
P/E15.8
EPS1.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.1
0.42
0.42
0.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.61
5.06
3.65
3.62
Net Worth
17.71
5.48
4.07
4.04
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashok Bhagvanbhai Monsara
Executive Director
Trupati Ashokbhai Monsara
Non Executive Director
Ashish Dhirajlal Turakhia
Independent Director
Ashokkumar Haribhai Koyani
Independent Director
Mitesh Rasiklal Jasani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vidhi Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gajanand International Ltd
Summary
Gajanand International Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gajanad Cottex Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 15, 2009 issued by the RoC. The name of the Company changed to Gajanand International Private Limited dated May 26, 2023, thereafter upon conversion into a Public Company, the name finally got changed to Gajanand International Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC dated June 01, 2023.The Company presently is into cotton and textile industry where it take kapas as raw material and process Indian Cotton Fiber QualityStandards by minimizing Trash and Moisture, Improving the Cotton Grade Standard and Cotton Packing Standard, and Providing Logistic Support to Ensure Timely Delivery. It has manufacturing infrastructure with a completely automated, cutting-edge technology-based factory in the cotton industry that produces contamination-free and sustainable cotton. In addition, it has spacious warehouse and packaging facility in their infrastructure unit.Thereafter, the warehouse is kept clean and sanitized which ensures that the warehouse is free of moisture and insects. Furthermore, the infrastructural unit is divided into various sections in order to store their extensive product line in a logical manner. This allows for quickproduct identification and, as a result, hassle-free product shipping.The Company was founded in year 2009, under MSME. In 2010, it flourished and
The Gajanand International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gajanand International Ltd is ₹35.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gajanand International Ltd is 15.8 and 0.92 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gajanand International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gajanand International Ltd is ₹17.35 and ₹43 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Gajanand International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -52.38%, 3 Month at -26.78% and 1 Month at -11.21%.
