Gajanand International Ltd Summary

Gajanand International Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gajanad Cottex Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 15, 2009 issued by the RoC. The name of the Company changed to Gajanand International Private Limited dated May 26, 2023, thereafter upon conversion into a Public Company, the name finally got changed to Gajanand International Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC dated June 01, 2023.The Company presently is into cotton and textile industry where it take kapas as raw material and process Indian Cotton Fiber QualityStandards by minimizing Trash and Moisture, Improving the Cotton Grade Standard and Cotton Packing Standard, and Providing Logistic Support to Ensure Timely Delivery. It has manufacturing infrastructure with a completely automated, cutting-edge technology-based factory in the cotton industry that produces contamination-free and sustainable cotton. In addition, it has spacious warehouse and packaging facility in their infrastructure unit.Thereafter, the warehouse is kept clean and sanitized which ensures that the warehouse is free of moisture and insects. Furthermore, the infrastructural unit is divided into various sections in order to store their extensive product line in a logical manner. This allows for quickproduct identification and, as a result, hassle-free product shipping.The Company was founded in year 2009, under MSME. In 2010, it flourished and began exporting the products domestic and global. In 2015, it established supply chain and logistics to various states in India. In 2021, it got the Membership under Powerloom Development & Export Promotion Council (PDEXCIL). And in 2024, the Company has been recognized from Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to their product Cotton Bales.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 57,36,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares by raising capital of Rs 20.65 Cr.