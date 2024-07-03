iifl-logo-icon 1
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Share Price

63.97
(-4.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:38 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open67.05
  • Day's High67.05
  • 52 Wk High78.85
  • Prev. Close66.78
  • Day's Low63.82
  • 52 Wk Low 44.5
  • Turnover (lac)35.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value57.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,048.01
  • Div. Yield0
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

67.05

Prev. Close

66.78

Turnover(Lac.)

35.41

Day's High

67.05

Day's Low

63.82

52 Week's High

78.85

52 Week's Low

44.5

Book Value

57.59

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,048.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 18 Aug, 2023

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.95%

Non-Promoter- 1.47%

Institutions: 1.47%

Non-Institutions: 34.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.38

16.38

16.38

16.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

959.87

1,107.32

1,113.8

963.64

Net Worth

976.25

1,123.7

1,130.18

980.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,041.98

1,861.08

2,379.43

2,453.49

yoy growth (%)

63.45

-21.78

-3.01

9.07

Raw materials

-1,577.85

-1,045.89

-1,338.87

-1,395.77

As % of sales

51.86

56.19

56.26

56.88

Employee costs

-403.13

-291.75

-345.79

-299.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

248.87

15.13

59.01

115.05

Depreciation

-120.03

-94.07

-99.53

-106.58

Tax paid

-85.38

-5.63

-18.54

-43.75

Working capital

242.67

26.81

-158.18

91.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.45

-21.78

-3.01

9.07

Op profit growth

237.03

-35.5

-27.9

-12.3

EBIT growth

472.61

-50

-40.31

-24.85

Net profit growth

1,537.01

-73.67

-68.07

-28.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,703.2

3,074.23

3,076.46

1,884.03

2,416.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,703.2

3,074.23

3,076.46

1,884.03

2,416.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.02

26.23

35.74

31.12

25.37

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

C S Nopany

Independent Director

U K Khaitan

Independent Director

Rajiv K Podar

Independent Director

Sonu Bhasin

Non Executive Director

Ashok Mittal

Independent Director

Rohit Dhoot

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj Contractor

Whole Time Director & CFO

RAJIB MUKHOPADHYAY MUKHERJEE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd

Summary

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Limited was incorporated on 22 June, 2005 and was created out of a corporate restructuring exercise in which the Textiles Division of Sutlej Industries Ltd. (SIL) and DamanGanga Processors Ltd. were demerged to form a single cohesive company effective from July 1,2005. The Company is one of the flagship unit of the multi-product conglomerate K K Birla Group. The Group has its dominant presence in Fertilizer, Engineering, Textiles, Sugar, Tea, Coffee, Food, Products, media , information Technology , Biotechnology and Shipping.The Companys spinning units - Rajasthan Textile Mills (RTM) in Bhawanimandi, Rajasthan and Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir - manufacture a range of dyed spun yarns that address the demanding needs of fabric makers and are also consumed within the Company to manufacture fabrics and home furnishings. Over the years, Sutlej emerged among a handful of Indian companies with the competence to weave specialty yarns (lycra, coolmax, modal and tencel yarns, among others).In 2006-07, the Company entered the home textiles segment through Damanganga Home Textiles. In 2008, it expanded Bhawanimandi Unit by adding 7,488 spindles to manufacture PV dyed yarn. It added 12,672 spindles at Bhawanimandi Unit for manufacturing cotton yarn.In 2010-11, it started commercial production from May 1, 2009, with expanded capacity of 31,104 spindles at Chenab Textile Mills, Jammu & Kashmir to manufacture cotton melange and cotton b
Company FAQs

What is the Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd is ₹1048.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd is ₹44.5 and ₹78.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd?

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.89%, 3 Years at -6.92%, 1 Year at 10.29%, 6 Month at 5.13%, 3 Month at -0.13% and 1 Month at -0.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.96 %
Institutions - 1.48 %
Public - 34.57 %

