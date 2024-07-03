Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹67.05
Prev. Close₹66.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.41
Day's High₹67.05
Day's Low₹63.82
52 Week's High₹78.85
52 Week's Low₹44.5
Book Value₹57.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,048.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.38
16.38
16.38
16.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
959.87
1,107.32
1,113.8
963.64
Net Worth
976.25
1,123.7
1,130.18
980.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,041.98
1,861.08
2,379.43
2,453.49
yoy growth (%)
63.45
-21.78
-3.01
9.07
Raw materials
-1,577.85
-1,045.89
-1,338.87
-1,395.77
As % of sales
51.86
56.19
56.26
56.88
Employee costs
-403.13
-291.75
-345.79
-299.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
248.87
15.13
59.01
115.05
Depreciation
-120.03
-94.07
-99.53
-106.58
Tax paid
-85.38
-5.63
-18.54
-43.75
Working capital
242.67
26.81
-158.18
91.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.45
-21.78
-3.01
9.07
Op profit growth
237.03
-35.5
-27.9
-12.3
EBIT growth
472.61
-50
-40.31
-24.85
Net profit growth
1,537.01
-73.67
-68.07
-28.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,703.2
3,074.23
3,076.46
1,884.03
2,416.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,703.2
3,074.23
3,076.46
1,884.03
2,416.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.02
26.23
35.74
31.12
25.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
C S Nopany
Independent Director
U K Khaitan
Independent Director
Rajiv K Podar
Independent Director
Sonu Bhasin
Non Executive Director
Ashok Mittal
Independent Director
Rohit Dhoot
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj Contractor
Whole Time Director & CFO
RAJIB MUKHOPADHYAY MUKHERJEE
Reports by Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd
Summary
Sutlej Textiles & Industries Limited was incorporated on 22 June, 2005 and was created out of a corporate restructuring exercise in which the Textiles Division of Sutlej Industries Ltd. (SIL) and DamanGanga Processors Ltd. were demerged to form a single cohesive company effective from July 1,2005. The Company is one of the flagship unit of the multi-product conglomerate K K Birla Group. The Group has its dominant presence in Fertilizer, Engineering, Textiles, Sugar, Tea, Coffee, Food, Products, media , information Technology , Biotechnology and Shipping.The Companys spinning units - Rajasthan Textile Mills (RTM) in Bhawanimandi, Rajasthan and Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir - manufacture a range of dyed spun yarns that address the demanding needs of fabric makers and are also consumed within the Company to manufacture fabrics and home furnishings. Over the years, Sutlej emerged among a handful of Indian companies with the competence to weave specialty yarns (lycra, coolmax, modal and tencel yarns, among others).In 2006-07, the Company entered the home textiles segment through Damanganga Home Textiles. In 2008, it expanded Bhawanimandi Unit by adding 7,488 spindles to manufacture PV dyed yarn. It added 12,672 spindles at Bhawanimandi Unit for manufacturing cotton yarn.In 2010-11, it started commercial production from May 1, 2009, with expanded capacity of 31,104 spindles at Chenab Textile Mills, Jammu & Kashmir to manufacture cotton melange and cotton b
The Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd is ₹1048.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd is ₹44.5 and ₹78.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.89%, 3 Years at -6.92%, 1 Year at 10.29%, 6 Month at 5.13%, 3 Month at -0.13% and 1 Month at -0.65%.
