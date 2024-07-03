Summary

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Limited was incorporated on 22 June, 2005 and was created out of a corporate restructuring exercise in which the Textiles Division of Sutlej Industries Ltd. (SIL) and DamanGanga Processors Ltd. were demerged to form a single cohesive company effective from July 1,2005. The Company is one of the flagship unit of the multi-product conglomerate K K Birla Group. The Group has its dominant presence in Fertilizer, Engineering, Textiles, Sugar, Tea, Coffee, Food, Products, media , information Technology , Biotechnology and Shipping.The Companys spinning units - Rajasthan Textile Mills (RTM) in Bhawanimandi, Rajasthan and Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir - manufacture a range of dyed spun yarns that address the demanding needs of fabric makers and are also consumed within the Company to manufacture fabrics and home furnishings. Over the years, Sutlej emerged among a handful of Indian companies with the competence to weave specialty yarns (lycra, coolmax, modal and tencel yarns, among others).In 2006-07, the Company entered the home textiles segment through Damanganga Home Textiles. In 2008, it expanded Bhawanimandi Unit by adding 7,488 spindles to manufacture PV dyed yarn. It added 12,672 spindles at Bhawanimandi Unit for manufacturing cotton yarn.In 2010-11, it started commercial production from May 1, 2009, with expanded capacity of 31,104 spindles at Chenab Textile Mills, Jammu & Kashmir to manufacture cotton melange and cotton b

