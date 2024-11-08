iifl-logo-icon 1
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Board Meeting

58.61
(2.07%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sutlej Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting Results-Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
SUTLEJ TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results - 30th June, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202430 Apr 2024
SUTLEJ TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 202 4 ; and recommend dividend if any. Final Dividend(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 09/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 202426 Feb 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
SUTLEJ TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board meeting Results - Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

