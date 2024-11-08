|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting Results-Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|SUTLEJ TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results - 30th June, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|SUTLEJ TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 202 4 ; and recommend dividend if any. Final Dividend(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 09/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|SUTLEJ TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board meeting Results - Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.