Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting Results-Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SUTLEJ TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results - 30th June, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

SUTLEJ TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 202 4 ; and recommend dividend if any. Final Dividend(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 09/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024