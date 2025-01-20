Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.29
-22.03
-2.4
Op profit growth
262.94
-39.4
-30.42
EBIT growth
636.01
-58.66
-44.74
Net profit growth
-4,204.64
-113.21
-75.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.3
5.53
7.12
9.99
EBIT margin
9.53
2.11
3.98
7.04
Net profit margin
4.88
-0.19
1.14
4.57
RoCE
14.1
2.02
4.81
RoNW
3.65
-0.09
0.74
RoA
1.8
-0.04
0.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.17
-0.22
1.69
6.92
Dividend per share
1.85
0.3
0.3
1.3
Cash EPS
1.78
-6.05
-4.48
0.41
Book value per share
67.14
58.27
58.54
55.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.75
-178.86
11.56
10.27
P/CEPS
39.91
-6.49
-4.36
173.33
P/B
1.05
0.67
0.33
1.28
EV/EBIDTA
5.05
11.38
5.99
7.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
22.61
Tax payout
-35.1
-275.96
-36.76
-37.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.59
52.15
45.12
Inventory days
63.76
91.28
74.84
Creditor days
-19.1
-25.7
-19.23
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.89
-1.05
-2.1
-2.95
Net debt / equity
0.84
0.93
0.89
1.13
Net debt / op. profit
2.45
8.59
5.01
4.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.14
-56.39
-56.39
-57.01
Employee costs
-13.42
-16.03
-14.74
-12.22
Other costs
-22.12
-22.03
-21.73
-20.76
