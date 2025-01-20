iifl-logo-icon 1
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Key Ratios

60.85
(2.48%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:54:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.29

-22.03

-2.4

Op profit growth

262.94

-39.4

-30.42

EBIT growth

636.01

-58.66

-44.74

Net profit growth

-4,204.64

-113.21

-75.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.3

5.53

7.12

9.99

EBIT margin

9.53

2.11

3.98

7.04

Net profit margin

4.88

-0.19

1.14

4.57

RoCE

14.1

2.02

4.81

RoNW

3.65

-0.09

0.74

RoA

1.8

-0.04

0.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.17

-0.22

1.69

6.92

Dividend per share

1.85

0.3

0.3

1.3

Cash EPS

1.78

-6.05

-4.48

0.41

Book value per share

67.14

58.27

58.54

55.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.75

-178.86

11.56

10.27

P/CEPS

39.91

-6.49

-4.36

173.33

P/B

1.05

0.67

0.33

1.28

EV/EBIDTA

5.05

11.38

5.99

7.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

22.61

Tax payout

-35.1

-275.96

-36.76

-37.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

42.59

52.15

45.12

Inventory days

63.76

91.28

74.84

Creditor days

-19.1

-25.7

-19.23

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.89

-1.05

-2.1

-2.95

Net debt / equity

0.84

0.93

0.89

1.13

Net debt / op. profit

2.45

8.59

5.01

4.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.14

-56.39

-56.39

-57.01

Employee costs

-13.42

-16.03

-14.74

-12.22

Other costs

-22.12

-22.03

-21.73

-20.76

