Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.38
16.38
16.38
16.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
959.87
1,107.32
1,113.8
963.64
Net Worth
976.25
1,123.7
1,130.18
980.02
Minority Interest
Debt
825.98
932.93
938.2
901.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
118.79
120.15
128.68
123.31
Total Liabilities
1,921.02
2,176.78
2,197.06
2,004.78
Fixed Assets
1,062.34
1,120.17
1,187.13
1,230.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.14
26.89
53.9
40.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
85.77
20.23
42.9
80.95
Networking Capital
752.19
1,003.37
908.21
642.96
Inventories
497.33
733.81
596.45
452.91
Inventory Days
71.56
88.82
Sundry Debtors
345.07
326.46
441.78
275.34
Debtor Days
53
54
Other Current Assets
171.66
207.32
158.31
140.18
Sundry Creditors
-154.48
-146.28
-156.11
-115.91
Creditor Days
18.73
22.73
Other Current Liabilities
-107.39
-117.94
-132.22
-109.56
Cash
5.58
6.12
4.92
9.82
Total Assets
1,921.02
2,176.78
2,197.06
2,004.78
