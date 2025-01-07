iifl-logo-icon 1
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

62.73
(1.50%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,041.98

1,861.08

2,379.43

2,453.49

yoy growth (%)

63.45

-21.78

-3.01

9.07

Raw materials

-1,577.85

-1,045.89

-1,338.87

-1,395.77

As % of sales

51.86

56.19

56.26

56.88

Employee costs

-403.13

-291.75

-345.79

-299.37

As % of sales

13.25

15.67

14.53

12.2

Other costs

-673.65

-408.51

-516.57

-511.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.14

21.95

21.7

20.83

Operating profit

387.35

114.93

178.2

247.16

OPM

12.73

6.17

7.48

10.07

Depreciation

-120.03

-94.07

-99.53

-106.58

Interest expense

-48.72

-36.83

-44.94

-59.12

Other income

30.27

31.11

25.29

33.59

Profit before tax

248.87

15.13

59.01

115.05

Taxes

-85.38

-5.63

-18.54

-43.75

Tax rate

-34.3

-37.18

-31.41

-38.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

163.49

9.5

40.47

71.29

Exceptional items

-7.81

0

-4.36

41.83

Net profit

155.68

9.51

36.12

113.13

yoy growth (%)

1,537.01

-73.67

-68.07

-28.37

NPM

5.11

0.51

1.51

4.61

