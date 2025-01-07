Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,041.98
1,861.08
2,379.43
2,453.49
yoy growth (%)
63.45
-21.78
-3.01
9.07
Raw materials
-1,577.85
-1,045.89
-1,338.87
-1,395.77
As % of sales
51.86
56.19
56.26
56.88
Employee costs
-403.13
-291.75
-345.79
-299.37
As % of sales
13.25
15.67
14.53
12.2
Other costs
-673.65
-408.51
-516.57
-511.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.14
21.95
21.7
20.83
Operating profit
387.35
114.93
178.2
247.16
OPM
12.73
6.17
7.48
10.07
Depreciation
-120.03
-94.07
-99.53
-106.58
Interest expense
-48.72
-36.83
-44.94
-59.12
Other income
30.27
31.11
25.29
33.59
Profit before tax
248.87
15.13
59.01
115.05
Taxes
-85.38
-5.63
-18.54
-43.75
Tax rate
-34.3
-37.18
-31.41
-38.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
163.49
9.5
40.47
71.29
Exceptional items
-7.81
0
-4.36
41.83
Net profit
155.68
9.51
36.12
113.13
yoy growth (%)
1,537.01
-73.67
-68.07
-28.37
NPM
5.11
0.51
1.51
4.61
