Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
248.87
15.13
59.01
115.05
Depreciation
-120.03
-94.07
-99.53
-106.58
Tax paid
-85.38
-5.63
-18.54
-43.75
Working capital
242.67
26.81
-158.18
91.46
Other operating items
Operating
286.13
-57.75
-217.23
56.18
Capital expenditure
101.74
247.14
123.54
87.3
Free cash flow
387.87
189.39
-93.69
143.5
Equity raised
1,921.76
1,908.75
1,808.7
1,597.95
Investing
13.5
8.97
-50.18
53.29
Financing
40.17
34.44
-179.23
169.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
21.29
Net in cash
2,363.3
2,141.55
1,485.6
1,985.1
No Record Found
