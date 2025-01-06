iifl-logo-icon 1
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

61.8
(-7.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Sutlej Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

248.87

15.13

59.01

115.05

Depreciation

-120.03

-94.07

-99.53

-106.58

Tax paid

-85.38

-5.63

-18.54

-43.75

Working capital

242.67

26.81

-158.18

91.46

Other operating items

Operating

286.13

-57.75

-217.23

56.18

Capital expenditure

101.74

247.14

123.54

87.3

Free cash flow

387.87

189.39

-93.69

143.5

Equity raised

1,921.76

1,908.75

1,808.7

1,597.95

Investing

13.5

8.97

-50.18

53.29

Financing

40.17

34.44

-179.23

169.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

21.29

Net in cash

2,363.3

2,141.55

1,485.6

1,985.1

