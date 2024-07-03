iifl-logo-icon 1
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

62
(-1.37%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,046.85

2,330.17

2,186

1,206.91

1,880.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,046.85

2,330.17

2,186

1,206.91

1,880.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.24

18.44

25.18

20.36

16.89

Total Income

2,062.09

2,348.61

2,211.18

1,227.27

1,897.14

Total Expenditure

2,088.28

2,116.54

1,929.43

1,173.61

1,722.91

PBIDT

-26.19

232.07

281.75

53.66

174.23

Interest

49.79

41.13

34.89

27.78

34.53

PBDT

-75.98

190.94

246.86

25.88

139.7

Depreciation

89.1

94.64

91.07

68.21

74.74

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.12

24.61

28.32

0.01

11.52

Deferred Tax

-55.19

10.56

28.88

-10.91

11.94

Reported Profit After Tax

-110.01

61.13

98.59

-31.43

41.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-110.01

61.13

98.59

-31.43

41.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-13.02

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-110.01

74.15

98.59

-31.43

41.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.71

3.73

6.02

-1.92

2.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.38

16.38

16.38

16.38

16.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.27

9.95

12.88

4.44

9.26

PBDTM(%)

-3.71

8.19

11.29

2.14

7.42

PATM(%)

-5.37

2.62

4.51

-2.6

2.2

Sutlej Textiles: Related NEWS

No Record Found

