Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,046.85
2,330.17
2,186
1,206.91
1,880.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,046.85
2,330.17
2,186
1,206.91
1,880.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.24
18.44
25.18
20.36
16.89
Total Income
2,062.09
2,348.61
2,211.18
1,227.27
1,897.14
Total Expenditure
2,088.28
2,116.54
1,929.43
1,173.61
1,722.91
PBIDT
-26.19
232.07
281.75
53.66
174.23
Interest
49.79
41.13
34.89
27.78
34.53
PBDT
-75.98
190.94
246.86
25.88
139.7
Depreciation
89.1
94.64
91.07
68.21
74.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.12
24.61
28.32
0.01
11.52
Deferred Tax
-55.19
10.56
28.88
-10.91
11.94
Reported Profit After Tax
-110.01
61.13
98.59
-31.43
41.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-110.01
61.13
98.59
-31.43
41.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-13.02
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-110.01
74.15
98.59
-31.43
41.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.71
3.73
6.02
-1.92
2.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.38
16.38
16.38
16.38
16.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.27
9.95
12.88
4.44
9.26
PBDTM(%)
-3.71
8.19
11.29
2.14
7.42
PATM(%)
-5.37
2.62
4.51
-2.6
2.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.