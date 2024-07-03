iifl-logo-icon 1
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

62.52
(1.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

685.55

658.07

656.35

607.47

734.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

685.55

658.07

656.35

607.47

734.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.99

6.82

8.78

4.44

4.58

Total Income

689.54

664.89

665.13

611.91

739.48

Total Expenditure

673.66

639.65

660.5

613.02

769.33

PBIDT

15.88

25.24

4.63

-1.11

-29.85

Interest

15.73

15.91

15.24

14.31

17

PBDT

0.15

9.33

-10.61

-15.42

-46.85

Depreciation

27.84

28.1

27.94

29.14

28.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.6

-0.01

0

Deferred Tax

-8.94

-7.37

-13.6

-14.47

-26.18

Reported Profit After Tax

-18.75

-11.4

-25.55

-30.08

-49.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-18.75

-11.4

-25.55

-30.08

-49.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-8.32

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-18.75

-11.4

-17.23

-30.08

-49.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.14

-0.7

-1.56

-1.84

-3.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.38

16.38

16.38

16.38

16.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.31

3.83

0.7

-0.18

-4.06

PBDTM(%)

0.02

1.41

-1.61

-2.53

-6.37

PATM(%)

-2.73

-1.73

-3.89

-4.95

-6.72

