Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
685.55
658.07
656.35
607.47
734.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
685.55
658.07
656.35
607.47
734.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.99
6.82
8.78
4.44
4.58
Total Income
689.54
664.89
665.13
611.91
739.48
Total Expenditure
673.66
639.65
660.5
613.02
769.33
PBIDT
15.88
25.24
4.63
-1.11
-29.85
Interest
15.73
15.91
15.24
14.31
17
PBDT
0.15
9.33
-10.61
-15.42
-46.85
Depreciation
27.84
28.1
27.94
29.14
28.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.6
-0.01
0
Deferred Tax
-8.94
-7.37
-13.6
-14.47
-26.18
Reported Profit After Tax
-18.75
-11.4
-25.55
-30.08
-49.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-18.75
-11.4
-25.55
-30.08
-49.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-8.32
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-18.75
-11.4
-17.23
-30.08
-49.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.14
-0.7
-1.56
-1.84
-3.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.38
16.38
16.38
16.38
16.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.31
3.83
0.7
-0.18
-4.06
PBDTM(%)
0.02
1.41
-1.61
-2.53
-6.37
PATM(%)
-2.73
-1.73
-3.89
-4.95
-6.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.