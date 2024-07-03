iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Share Price

244.89
(2.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open231.2
  • Day's High247.98
  • 52 Wk High325.8
  • Prev. Close238.6
  • Day's Low231.2
  • 52 Wk Low 138.5
  • Turnover (lac)18.77
  • P/E20.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.15
  • EPS11.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)260.08
  • Div. Yield0
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

231.2

Prev. Close

238.6

Turnover(Lac.)

18.77

Day's High

247.98

Day's Low

231.2

52 Week's High

325.8

52 Week's Low

138.5

Book Value

56.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

260.08

P/E

20.25

EPS

11.82

Divi. Yield

0

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.64%

Institutions: 0.64%

Non-Institutions: 34.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.62

10.62

10.62

13.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.27

31.06

66.4

81.16

Net Worth

52.89

41.68

77.02

94.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

136.64

179.79

227.79

202.65

yoy growth (%)

-24

-21.07

12.4

20.09

Raw materials

-70.63

-99.4

-145.47

-123.64

As % of sales

51.69

55.28

63.86

61.01

Employee costs

-10.99

-13.22

-11.43

-10.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.83

6.22

5.64

5.03

Depreciation

-9.39

-10.05

-8.47

-8.03

Tax paid

-1.73

-1.4

-1.83

-1.63

Working capital

13.79

10.14

5.52

5.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24

-21.07

12.4

20.09

Op profit growth

6.98

22.22

-5.79

6.85

EBIT growth

41.7

7.83

7.79

-0.32

Net profit growth

26.65

26.32

12.21

10.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

267.49

197.32

138.4

180.68

185.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

267.49

197.32

138.4

180.68

185.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.65

4.83

2.74

1.32

2.13

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jeetmal B Parkeh

Managing Director

Rahul J Parkeh

Joint Managing Director

Anand J Parekh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sangita Sandeep Singhi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Balveermal Kewalmal Singhvi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nehal M Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shital Mistry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd

Summary

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited was incorporated in the state of Gujarat as a Public Limited Company and obtained certificate for commencement of Business. At present, the Company is engaged in the manufacture of Rubber Printing Blankets with installed capacity of 30,000 ft. per annum at Plot No. 315, N.H. No. 8, Ishanpur Road, Narol, Ahmedabad.The company was promoted by Mr. Jeetmal Parekh who has more than 28 years of experience in the industry and business of textile, chemicals, dyes and rubber industries.The Company is trying to increase the sales in domestic markets and also by developing new products used other than the textile industries.
Company FAQs

What is the Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd share price today?

The Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹244.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd is ₹260.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd is 20.25 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd is ₹138.5 and ₹325.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd?

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 66.72%, 1 Year at 12.72%, 6 Month at 17.69%, 3 Month at 44.90% and 1 Month at 54.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.80 %
Institutions - 0.64 %
Public - 34.56 %

