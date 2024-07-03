Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹231.2
Prev. Close₹238.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.77
Day's High₹247.98
Day's Low₹231.2
52 Week's High₹325.8
52 Week's Low₹138.5
Book Value₹56.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)260.08
P/E20.25
EPS11.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.62
10.62
10.62
13.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.27
31.06
66.4
81.16
Net Worth
52.89
41.68
77.02
94.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
136.64
179.79
227.79
202.65
yoy growth (%)
-24
-21.07
12.4
20.09
Raw materials
-70.63
-99.4
-145.47
-123.64
As % of sales
51.69
55.28
63.86
61.01
Employee costs
-10.99
-13.22
-11.43
-10.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.83
6.22
5.64
5.03
Depreciation
-9.39
-10.05
-8.47
-8.03
Tax paid
-1.73
-1.4
-1.83
-1.63
Working capital
13.79
10.14
5.52
5.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24
-21.07
12.4
20.09
Op profit growth
6.98
22.22
-5.79
6.85
EBIT growth
41.7
7.83
7.79
-0.32
Net profit growth
26.65
26.32
12.21
10.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
267.49
197.32
138.4
180.68
185.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
267.49
197.32
138.4
180.68
185.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.65
4.83
2.74
1.32
2.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jeetmal B Parkeh
Managing Director
Rahul J Parkeh
Joint Managing Director
Anand J Parekh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sangita Sandeep Singhi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Balveermal Kewalmal Singhvi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nehal M Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shital Mistry
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited was incorporated in the state of Gujarat as a Public Limited Company and obtained certificate for commencement of Business. At present, the Company is engaged in the manufacture of Rubber Printing Blankets with installed capacity of 30,000 ft. per annum at Plot No. 315, N.H. No. 8, Ishanpur Road, Narol, Ahmedabad.The company was promoted by Mr. Jeetmal Parekh who has more than 28 years of experience in the industry and business of textile, chemicals, dyes and rubber industries.The Company is trying to increase the sales in domestic markets and also by developing new products used other than the textile industries.
The Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹244.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd is ₹260.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd is 20.25 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd is ₹138.5 and ₹325.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 66.72%, 1 Year at 12.72%, 6 Month at 17.69%, 3 Month at 44.90% and 1 Month at 54.20%.
