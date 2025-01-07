Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
136.64
179.79
227.79
202.65
yoy growth (%)
-24
-21.07
12.4
20.09
Raw materials
-70.63
-99.4
-145.47
-123.64
As % of sales
51.69
55.28
63.86
61.01
Employee costs
-10.99
-13.22
-11.43
-10.21
As % of sales
8.04
7.35
5.02
5.04
Other costs
-37.38
-50.68
-57.4
-54.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.35
28.19
25.19
26.88
Operating profit
17.62
16.47
13.48
14.3
OPM
12.9
9.16
5.91
7.06
Depreciation
-9.39
-10.05
-8.47
-8.03
Interest expense
-3.13
-1.51
-1.53
-1.62
Other income
2.73
1.31
2.17
0.38
Profit before tax
7.83
6.22
5.64
5.03
Taxes
-1.73
-1.4
-1.83
-1.63
Tax rate
-22.16
-22.6
-32.45
-32.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.1
4.81
3.81
3.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.1
4.81
3.81
3.39
yoy growth (%)
26.65
26.32
12.21
10.31
NPM
4.46
2.67
1.67
1.67
