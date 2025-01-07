iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

240
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:27 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

136.64

179.79

227.79

202.65

yoy growth (%)

-24

-21.07

12.4

20.09

Raw materials

-70.63

-99.4

-145.47

-123.64

As % of sales

51.69

55.28

63.86

61.01

Employee costs

-10.99

-13.22

-11.43

-10.21

As % of sales

8.04

7.35

5.02

5.04

Other costs

-37.38

-50.68

-57.4

-54.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.35

28.19

25.19

26.88

Operating profit

17.62

16.47

13.48

14.3

OPM

12.9

9.16

5.91

7.06

Depreciation

-9.39

-10.05

-8.47

-8.03

Interest expense

-3.13

-1.51

-1.53

-1.62

Other income

2.73

1.31

2.17

0.38

Profit before tax

7.83

6.22

5.64

5.03

Taxes

-1.73

-1.4

-1.83

-1.63

Tax rate

-22.16

-22.6

-32.45

-32.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.1

4.81

3.81

3.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.1

4.81

3.81

3.39

yoy growth (%)

26.65

26.32

12.21

10.31

NPM

4.46

2.67

1.67

1.67

