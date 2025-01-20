iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Key Ratios

210
(-0.18%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:24:52 AM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.4

-20.68

12.4

Op profit growth

8.41

20.63

-5.8

EBIT growth

45.81

4.86

7.77

Net profit growth

32.09

20.64

12.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.73

9

5.91

7.06

EBIT margin

7.92

4.16

3.15

3.28

Net profit margin

4.38

2.54

1.67

1.67

RoCE

8.44

6.31

6.61

RoNW

1.66

1.43

1.41

RoA

1.16

0.96

0.87

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.56

3.45

3.32

3.41

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.49

-4.09

-4.06

-4.65

Book value per share

70.76

66.15

62.74

63.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.92

6.17

10.34

9.51

P/CEPS

-10.84

-5.2

-8.44

-6.97

P/B

0.38

0.32

0.54

0.51

EV/EBIDTA

2.63

2.84

5.26

4.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.07

-22.59

-32.46

-32.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

88.01

77.79

62.93

Inventory days

84.01

69.47

51.38

Creditor days

-113.78

-100.16

-72.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.45

-4.74

-4.68

-4.1

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.1

0.35

0.38

Net debt / op. profit

0.08

0.54

1.89

1.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.22

-55.55

-63.86

-61.01

Employee costs

-8

-7.37

-5.02

-5.04

Other costs

-27.03

-28.07

-25.19

-26.88

