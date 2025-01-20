Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.4
-20.68
12.4
Op profit growth
8.41
20.63
-5.8
EBIT growth
45.81
4.86
7.77
Net profit growth
32.09
20.64
12.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.73
9
5.91
7.06
EBIT margin
7.92
4.16
3.15
3.28
Net profit margin
4.38
2.54
1.67
1.67
RoCE
8.44
6.31
6.61
RoNW
1.66
1.43
1.41
RoA
1.16
0.96
0.87
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.56
3.45
3.32
3.41
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.49
-4.09
-4.06
-4.65
Book value per share
70.76
66.15
62.74
63.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.92
6.17
10.34
9.51
P/CEPS
-10.84
-5.2
-8.44
-6.97
P/B
0.38
0.32
0.54
0.51
EV/EBIDTA
2.63
2.84
5.26
4.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.07
-22.59
-32.46
-32.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
88.01
77.79
62.93
Inventory days
84.01
69.47
51.38
Creditor days
-113.78
-100.16
-72.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.45
-4.74
-4.68
-4.1
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.1
0.35
0.38
Net debt / op. profit
0.08
0.54
1.89
1.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.22
-55.55
-63.86
-61.01
Employee costs
-8
-7.37
-5.02
-5.04
Other costs
-27.03
-28.07
-25.19
-26.88
