Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Quarterly Results

237.11
(-3.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

74.76

70.03

65.19

74.93

66.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.76

70.03

65.19

74.93

66.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.77

1.98

1.11

1.4

0.66

Total Income

75.52

72

66.3

76.33

66.91

Total Expenditure

69.56

65.04

60.99

69.56

60.91

PBIDT

5.96

6.96

5.3

6.76

6.01

Interest

0.98

1.19

1

1.46

1.23

PBDT

4.98

5.77

4.3

5.3

4.78

Depreciation

2.09

2.01

1.99

2.14

2.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.79

1.07

0.54

0.75

0.88

Deferred Tax

-0.16

-0.11

0.19

-0.07

-0.35

Reported Profit After Tax

2.26

2.81

1.57

2.47

2.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.26

2.81

1.57

2.47

2.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.26

2.81

1.57

2.47

2.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.12

2.64

1.48

2.33

1.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.62

10.62

10.62

10.62

10.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.97

9.93

8.13

9.02

9.07

PBDTM(%)

6.66

8.23

6.59

7.07

7.21

PATM(%)

3.02

4.01

2.4

3.29

3.18

