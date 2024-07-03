Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
74.76
70.03
65.19
74.93
66.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.76
70.03
65.19
74.93
66.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
1.98
1.11
1.4
0.66
Total Income
75.52
72
66.3
76.33
66.91
Total Expenditure
69.56
65.04
60.99
69.56
60.91
PBIDT
5.96
6.96
5.3
6.76
6.01
Interest
0.98
1.19
1
1.46
1.23
PBDT
4.98
5.77
4.3
5.3
4.78
Depreciation
2.09
2.01
1.99
2.14
2.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.79
1.07
0.54
0.75
0.88
Deferred Tax
-0.16
-0.11
0.19
-0.07
-0.35
Reported Profit After Tax
2.26
2.81
1.57
2.47
2.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.26
2.81
1.57
2.47
2.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.26
2.81
1.57
2.47
2.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.12
2.64
1.48
2.33
1.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.62
10.62
10.62
10.62
10.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.97
9.93
8.13
9.02
9.07
PBDTM(%)
6.66
8.23
6.59
7.07
7.21
PATM(%)
3.02
4.01
2.4
3.29
3.18
