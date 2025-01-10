Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.62
10.62
10.62
13.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.27
31.06
66.4
81.16
Net Worth
52.89
41.68
77.02
94.48
Minority Interest
Debt
16.02
18.39
50.83
38.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.04
1.12
2.78
2.79
Total Liabilities
69.95
61.19
130.63
135.6
Fixed Assets
29.89
30.71
65.17
67.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
0.21
3.21
0.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0.15
0.44
0.43
Networking Capital
17.61
19.34
25.21
30.26
Inventories
16.42
18.98
34.4
28.1
Inventory Days
75.06
Sundry Debtors
9.48
8.71
29.38
30.42
Debtor Days
81.25
Other Current Assets
4.32
2.75
11.71
9.97
Sundry Creditors
-5.66
-7.97
-43.83
-30.88
Creditor Days
82.48
Other Current Liabilities
-6.95
-3.13
-6.45
-7.35
Cash
21.9
10.76
36.59
36.79
Total Assets
69.97
61.17
130.62
135.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.