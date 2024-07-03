iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Company Summary

206.5
(-4.57%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:54:53 AM

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Summary

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited was incorporated in the state of Gujarat as a Public Limited Company and obtained certificate for commencement of Business. At present, the Company is engaged in the manufacture of Rubber Printing Blankets with installed capacity of 30,000 ft. per annum at Plot No. 315, N.H. No. 8, Ishanpur Road, Narol, Ahmedabad.The company was promoted by Mr. Jeetmal Parekh who has more than 28 years of experience in the industry and business of textile, chemicals, dyes and rubber industries.The Company is trying to increase the sales in domestic markets and also by developing new products used other than the textile industries.

