iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Board Meeting

216.9
(2.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:30 AM

Mahalaxmi Rubtec CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
Appointment of Mrs. Kalpana Kumari (ICSI Membership No. ACS 51657) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
MAHALAXMI RUBTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 for the Financial Year 2024-25. Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the 02nd Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Disclosure of Material Events in the Resulting Companies of the Scheme of Arrangements involving Demerger Disclosure of Material Event in the Second Resulting Company i.e. consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the 01st Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
MAHALAXMI RUBTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For the 01st Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 for the Financial Year 2024-25. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on the Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
MAHALAXMI RUBTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 24 2024 at 05:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the 04th Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 for the Financial Year 2023-24. Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on the Thursday, May 24, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the 04th Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024, for the Financial Year 2023-24. In the Board Meeting of the Company held on 24th May, 2024, the Company has appointed Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor, Internal Auditor and Tax Auditor, for the F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) Disclosure of Material Event in the First Resulting Company i.e. consideration and approval of the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the 04th Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024, for the F.Y. 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202421 May 2024
Resignation of Secretarial Auditor and filing casual vacancy thereof.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
MAHALAXMI RUBTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday February 08 2024 at 05:30 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the 03rd Quarter ended on December 31 2023 for the Financial Year 2023-24. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on Thursday, February 08, 2024, at the Corporate Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the 03rd Quarter ended on December 31, 2023, for the Financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Mahalaxmi Rubtec: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.