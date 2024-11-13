Board Meeting 1 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

Appointment of Mrs. Kalpana Kumari (ICSI Membership No. ACS 51657) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MAHALAXMI RUBTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 for the Financial Year 2024-25. Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the 02nd Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Disclosure of Material Events in the Resulting Companies of the Scheme of Arrangements involving Demerger Disclosure of Material Event in the Second Resulting Company i.e. consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the 01st Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

MAHALAXMI RUBTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For the 01st Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 for the Financial Year 2024-25. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on the Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

MAHALAXMI RUBTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 24 2024 at 05:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the 04th Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 for the Financial Year 2023-24. Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on the Thursday, May 24, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the 04th Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024, for the Financial Year 2023-24. In the Board Meeting of the Company held on 24th May, 2024, the Company has appointed Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor, Internal Auditor and Tax Auditor, for the F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) Disclosure of Material Event in the First Resulting Company i.e. consideration and approval of the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the 04th Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024, for the F.Y. 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 21 May 2024

Resignation of Secretarial Auditor and filing casual vacancy thereof.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024