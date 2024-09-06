Summary

Raymond Lifestyle Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in name and style of Ray Universal TradingPrivate Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 26, 2018 issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company dated March 3, 2020, pursuant to the change in name to Ray Universal Trading Limited. Further, the name changed to Raymond Consumer Care Limited dated July 18, 2020 and further, the Company was renamed as Raymond Lifestyle Limited and a fresh Certificate of incorporation dated May 2, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacture and sale of condoms.In 2024, following the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation & Arrangement between Raymond Limited, the Company, Ray Global Consumer Trading Limited and their respective shareholders and Creditors, the Lifestyle Business Undertaking of Raymond Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern. Upon Demerger of the Lifestyle undertaking from Raymond Limited to the Company, the Company has issued 6,09,23,629 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the shareholders of Raymond Limited on a proportionate basis. Further, Ray Global Consumer Trading Limited got amalgamated with the Company. In terms of consideration, 4 equity share of the Company of Face Value of Rs 2/- each fully paid up for every 5 equity shares of Raymond

