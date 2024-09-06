Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹2,055
Prev. Close₹2,069.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,128.76
Day's High₹2,065
Day's Low₹2,003.1
52 Week's High₹3,100
52 Week's Low₹1,913.15
Book Value₹386.68
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,284.03
P/E5.72
EPS361.82
Divi. Yield0
Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this yearRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.98
2.98
10.3
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,341.4
137.64
96.35
81.44
Net Worth
2,344.38
140.62
106.65
91.74
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
6,535.41
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
6,535.41
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2,319.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Gautam Hari Singhania
Independent Director
Anisha Motwani
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Lal
Independent Director
Girish Chandra Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Mahendra V Doshi
Independent Director
K Narasimha Murthy
Independent Director
Ravindra Dhariwal
Non Executive Director
Sunil Kataria
Independent Director
Veneet Nayar
Non Executive Director
Rajiv Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priti Nitin Alkari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
Summary
Raymond Lifestyle Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in name and style of Ray Universal TradingPrivate Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 26, 2018 issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company dated March 3, 2020, pursuant to the change in name to Ray Universal Trading Limited. Further, the name changed to Raymond Consumer Care Limited dated July 18, 2020 and further, the Company was renamed as Raymond Lifestyle Limited and a fresh Certificate of incorporation dated May 2, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacture and sale of condoms.In 2024, following the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation & Arrangement between Raymond Limited, the Company, Ray Global Consumer Trading Limited and their respective shareholders and Creditors, the Lifestyle Business Undertaking of Raymond Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern. Upon Demerger of the Lifestyle undertaking from Raymond Limited to the Company, the Company has issued 6,09,23,629 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the shareholders of Raymond Limited on a proportionate basis. Further, Ray Global Consumer Trading Limited got amalgamated with the Company. In terms of consideration, 4 equity share of the Company of Face Value of Rs 2/- each fully paid up for every 5 equity shares of Raymond
Read More
The Raymond Lifestyle Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2016.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd is ₹12284.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd is 5.72 and 5.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raymond Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd is ₹1913.15 and ₹3100 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -27.88%, 3 Month at -10.28% and 1 Month at 1.81%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.