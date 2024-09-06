iifl-logo-icon 1
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd Share Price

2,016.3
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,055
  • Day's High2,065
  • 52 Wk High3,100
  • Prev. Close2,069.15
  • Day's Low2,003.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,913.15
  • Turnover (lac)1,128.76
  • P/E5.72
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value386.68
  • EPS361.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,284.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2,055

Prev. Close

2,069.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1,128.76

Day's High

2,065

Day's Low

2,003.1

52 Week's High

3,100

52 Week's Low

1,913.15

Book Value

386.68

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,284.03

P/E

5.72

EPS

361.82

Divi. Yield

0

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

Raymond to Expand Workforce by 9,000

22 Oct 2024|01:43 PM

Established in 1925, Raymond's company, which also consists of its engineering and real estate divisions, separated its lifestyle section earlier this year

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:38 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.67%

Non-Promoter- 20.52%

Institutions: 20.52%

Non-Institutions: 24.77%

Custodian: 0.02%

Share Price

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.98

2.98

10.3

10.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,341.4

137.64

96.35

81.44

Net Worth

2,344.38

140.62

106.65

91.74

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

6,535.41

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

6,535.41

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2,319.59

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Gautam Hari Singhania

Independent Director

Anisha Motwani

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Lal

Independent Director

Girish Chandra Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Mahendra V Doshi

Independent Director

K Narasimha Murthy

Independent Director

Ravindra Dhariwal

Non Executive Director

Sunil Kataria

Independent Director

Veneet Nayar

Non Executive Director

Rajiv Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priti Nitin Alkari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

Summary

Raymond Lifestyle Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in name and style of Ray Universal TradingPrivate Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 26, 2018 issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company dated March 3, 2020, pursuant to the change in name to Ray Universal Trading Limited. Further, the name changed to Raymond Consumer Care Limited dated July 18, 2020 and further, the Company was renamed as Raymond Lifestyle Limited and a fresh Certificate of incorporation dated May 2, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacture and sale of condoms.In 2024, following the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation & Arrangement between Raymond Limited, the Company, Ray Global Consumer Trading Limited and their respective shareholders and Creditors, the Lifestyle Business Undertaking of Raymond Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern. Upon Demerger of the Lifestyle undertaking from Raymond Limited to the Company, the Company has issued 6,09,23,629 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the shareholders of Raymond Limited on a proportionate basis. Further, Ray Global Consumer Trading Limited got amalgamated with the Company. In terms of consideration, 4 equity share of the Company of Face Value of Rs 2/- each fully paid up for every 5 equity shares of Raymond
Company FAQs

What is the Raymond Lifestyle Ltd share price today?

The Raymond Lifestyle Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2016.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd is ₹12284.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd is 5.72 and 5.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raymond Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd is ₹1913.15 and ₹3100 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd?

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -27.88%, 3 Month at -10.28% and 1 Month at 1.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.68 %
Institutions - 20.52 %
Public - 24.77 %

