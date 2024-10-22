Raymond Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.98
2.98
10.3
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,341.4
137.64
96.35
81.44
Net Worth
2,344.38
140.62
106.65
91.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.02
0.12
0.35
0.8
Total Liabilities
2,345.4
140.74
107
92.54
Fixed Assets
22.89
14.8
25.92
32.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,322.96
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
16.35
15.18
12.9
Networking Capital
-21.79
109.6
7.19
18.34
Inventories
3.42
8.68
65.43
58.35
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.34
6.21
88.62
91.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
81.43
267.92
44.72
46.52
Sundry Creditors
-9.36
-16.21
-96.49
-86.62
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-108.62
-157
-95.08
-91.78
Cash
20.8
0
58.7
28.52
Total Assets
2,345.37
140.75
107
92.54
