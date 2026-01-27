iifl-logo

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Net Profit Falls 33% to ₹43 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

27 Jan 2026 , 01:01 PM

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd reported its financial results for the December quarter, during which net profit declined while revenue and EBITDA increased and margins expanded.

Net profit for the quarter fell 33 percent to ₹43 crore, compared with ₹64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The decline in profitability was attributed to the impact of the new labour codes, which resulted in a one time expense of ₹42.68 crore during the quarter.

Revenue for the December quarter increased 5.4 percent year on year to ₹1,849 crore, compared with ₹1,754 crore in the same period last year. The company said the growth in topline during the quarter was driven by domestic demand, which led to higher volumes in the branded textile and apparel divisions.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation for the quarter rose 32 percent year on year to ₹237 crore, from ₹180 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA margin expanded by nearly 300 basis points to 13 percent, compared with 10.2 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company reported margin expansion during the quarter despite an increase in marketing expenditure. The board of directors appointed Prasad Ellatch Chathuar as the chief financial officer of the company. The appointment is effective from Tuesday, January 27, as informed by the company to the stock exchanges.

