Raymond Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)