iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akshar Spintex Ltd Share Price

0.74
(-1.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.74
  • Day's High0.75
  • 52 Wk High2.87
  • Prev. Close0.75
  • Day's Low0.73
  • 52 Wk Low 0.67
  • Turnover (lac)10.97
  • P/E75
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.16
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.27
  • Div. Yield0.51
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Akshar Spintex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.74

Prev. Close

0.75

Turnover(Lac.)

10.97

Day's High

0.75

Day's Low

0.73

52 Week's High

2.87

52 Week's Low

0.67

Book Value

1.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.27

P/E

75

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0.51

Akshar Spintex Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

22 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.01

Record Date: 04 Jan, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Akshar Spintex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Akshar Spintex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:51 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.27%

Non-Promoter- 99.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Akshar Spintex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30

25

25

25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.88

15.64

18.23

11.26

Net Worth

43.88

40.64

43.23

36.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

109.53

109.09

100.63

93.07

yoy growth (%)

0.4

8.41

8.11

7.91

Raw materials

-88.14

-91.94

-78.57

-69.07

As % of sales

80.46

84.27

78.08

74.21

Employee costs

-4.73

-5.61

-5.66

-6.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.18

-4.6

3.84

8.03

Depreciation

-4.13

-4.1

-3.82

-3.83

Tax paid

1.42

-1.12

-1.6

0.51

Working capital

0.02

-6.08

1.68

7.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.4

8.41

8.11

7.91

Op profit growth

809.34

-90.31

-24.98

-12.79

EBIT growth

-251.51

-124.46

-39.23

98.79

Net profit growth

-121.67

-355.56

-73.76

231.63

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Akshar Spintex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Akshar Spintex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Amit Gadhiya

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Harikrishna Chauhan

Executive Director

Ilaben Paghdar

Independent Director

Nirala Joshi

Independent Director

Rohit Dobariya

Additional Director

Parshotam Lakhabhai Vasoya

Additional Director

Brijeshkumar P. Patel

Additional Director

Sohilkumar D. Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Akshar Spintex Ltd

Summary

Akshar Spintex Limited originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Akshar Spintex Private Limited at Jamnagar, Gujarat on June 19,2013 was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Akshar Spintex Limited on January 5, 2018.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn. The Company manufactures 100% cotton yarn which include combed, semi combed and carded yarn. The manufacturing facility is situated at Kalavad in Rajkot District of Gujarat which is in the vicinity of the rich cotton growing areas of Gujarat. The Company has installed a capacity of total 24,480 spindle with annual production 7500 MT in cotton yarn, which earlier was set to 6000 MT.The Company raised money from public through Initial Public Offer by issuing 67,47,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 26.99 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue of 9,99,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 4 Crore and an Offer For Sale of 57,48,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 22.99 Crore in May, 2018.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Akshar Spintex Ltd share price today?

The Akshar Spintex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Akshar Spintex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akshar Spintex Ltd is ₹58.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Akshar Spintex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Akshar Spintex Ltd is 75 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Akshar Spintex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akshar Spintex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akshar Spintex Ltd is ₹0.67 and ₹2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Akshar Spintex Ltd?

Akshar Spintex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -43.60%, 1 Year at -67.67%, 6 Month at -56.40%, 3 Month at -52.53% and 1 Month at 10.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Akshar Spintex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Akshar Spintex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Akshar Spintex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.