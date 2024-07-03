Summary

Akshar Spintex Limited originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Akshar Spintex Private Limited at Jamnagar, Gujarat on June 19,2013 was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Akshar Spintex Limited on January 5, 2018.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn. The Company manufactures 100% cotton yarn which include combed, semi combed and carded yarn. The manufacturing facility is situated at Kalavad in Rajkot District of Gujarat which is in the vicinity of the rich cotton growing areas of Gujarat. The Company has installed a capacity of total 24,480 spindle with annual production 7500 MT in cotton yarn, which earlier was set to 6000 MT.The Company raised money from public through Initial Public Offer by issuing 67,47,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 26.99 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue of 9,99,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 4 Crore and an Offer For Sale of 57,48,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 22.99 Crore in May, 2018.

