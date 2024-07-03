SectorTextiles
Open₹0.74
Prev. Close₹0.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.97
Day's High₹0.75
Day's Low₹0.73
52 Week's High₹2.87
52 Week's Low₹0.67
Book Value₹1.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.27
P/E75
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
25
25
25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.88
15.64
18.23
11.26
Net Worth
43.88
40.64
43.23
36.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
109.53
109.09
100.63
93.07
yoy growth (%)
0.4
8.41
8.11
7.91
Raw materials
-88.14
-91.94
-78.57
-69.07
As % of sales
80.46
84.27
78.08
74.21
Employee costs
-4.73
-5.61
-5.66
-6.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
-4.6
3.84
8.03
Depreciation
-4.13
-4.1
-3.82
-3.83
Tax paid
1.42
-1.12
-1.6
0.51
Working capital
0.02
-6.08
1.68
7.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.4
8.41
8.11
7.91
Op profit growth
809.34
-90.31
-24.98
-12.79
EBIT growth
-251.51
-124.46
-39.23
98.79
Net profit growth
-121.67
-355.56
-73.76
231.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Amit Gadhiya
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Harikrishna Chauhan
Executive Director
Ilaben Paghdar
Independent Director
Nirala Joshi
Independent Director
Rohit Dobariya
Additional Director
Parshotam Lakhabhai Vasoya
Additional Director
Brijeshkumar P. Patel
Additional Director
Sohilkumar D. Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Akshar Spintex Ltd
Summary
Akshar Spintex Limited originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Akshar Spintex Private Limited at Jamnagar, Gujarat on June 19,2013 was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Akshar Spintex Limited on January 5, 2018.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn. The Company manufactures 100% cotton yarn which include combed, semi combed and carded yarn. The manufacturing facility is situated at Kalavad in Rajkot District of Gujarat which is in the vicinity of the rich cotton growing areas of Gujarat. The Company has installed a capacity of total 24,480 spindle with annual production 7500 MT in cotton yarn, which earlier was set to 6000 MT.The Company raised money from public through Initial Public Offer by issuing 67,47,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 26.99 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue of 9,99,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 4 Crore and an Offer For Sale of 57,48,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 22.99 Crore in May, 2018.
The Akshar Spintex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akshar Spintex Ltd is ₹58.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Akshar Spintex Ltd is 75 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akshar Spintex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akshar Spintex Ltd is ₹0.67 and ₹2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Akshar Spintex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -43.60%, 1 Year at -67.67%, 6 Month at -56.40%, 3 Month at -52.53% and 1 Month at 10.29%.
