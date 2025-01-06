iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akshar Spintex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.72
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Akshar Spintex Ltd

Akshar Spintex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.18

-4.6

3.84

8.03

Depreciation

-4.13

-4.1

-3.82

-3.83

Tax paid

1.42

-1.12

-1.6

0.51

Working capital

0.02

-6.08

1.68

7.74

Other operating items

Operating

-2.86

-15.91

0.1

12.45

Capital expenditure

0.51

4.64

0.55

0.38

Free cash flow

-2.34

-11.27

0.65

12.84

Equity raised

20.03

31.5

25.01

3.92

Investing

0

0.31

0

0

Financing

19.86

22.98

21.76

19.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

37.55

43.51

47.42

35.79

Akshar Spintex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Akshar Spintex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.