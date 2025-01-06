Akshar Spintex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
-4.6
3.84
8.03
Depreciation
-4.13
-4.1
-3.82
-3.83
Tax paid
1.42
-1.12
-1.6
0.51
Working capital
0.02
-6.08
1.68
7.74
Other operating items
Operating
-2.86
-15.91
0.1
12.45
Capital expenditure
0.51
4.64
0.55
0.38
Free cash flow
-2.34
-11.27
0.65
12.84
Equity raised
20.03
31.5
25.01
3.92
Investing
0
0.31
0
0
Financing
19.86
22.98
21.76
19.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.55
43.51
47.42
35.79
No Record Found
