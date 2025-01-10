Akshar Spintex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
25
25
25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.88
15.64
18.23
11.26
Net Worth
43.88
40.64
43.23
36.26
Minority Interest
Debt
18.98
17.67
25.64
25.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.94
4.16
4.33
4.35
Total Liabilities
66.8
62.47
73.2
65.7
Fixed Assets
39.44
39.17
43.21
46.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.48
4.43
3.23
1.66
Networking Capital
23.87
18.85
26.72
17.55
Inventories
24.1
17.38
33.18
15.64
Inventory Days
52.11
Sundry Debtors
5.03
12.13
1.04
3.14
Debtor Days
10.46
Other Current Assets
5.28
7.48
15.4
8.06
Sundry Creditors
-8.34
-14.79
-13.59
-7.54
Creditor Days
25.12
Other Current Liabilities
-2.2
-3.35
-9.31
-1.75
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.05
0.09
Total Assets
66.8
62.47
73.21
65.7
