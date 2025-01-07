Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
109.53
109.09
100.63
93.07
yoy growth (%)
0.4
8.41
8.11
7.91
Raw materials
-88.14
-91.94
-78.57
-69.07
As % of sales
80.46
84.27
78.08
74.21
Employee costs
-4.73
-5.61
-5.66
-6.37
As % of sales
4.32
5.14
5.62
6.85
Other costs
-11.52
-10.97
-10.55
-9.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.51
10.06
10.48
10.56
Operating profit
5.14
0.56
5.83
7.78
OPM
4.69
0.51
5.8
8.36
Depreciation
-4.13
-4.1
-3.82
-3.83
Interest expense
-2.52
-3.05
-2.46
-2.35
Other income
1.33
1.99
4.29
6.45
Profit before tax
-0.18
-4.6
3.84
8.03
Taxes
1.42
-1.12
-1.6
0.51
Tax rate
-781.21
24.48
-41.69
6.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.24
-5.73
2.24
8.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.24
-5.73
2.24
8.54
yoy growth (%)
-121.67
-355.56
-73.76
231.63
NPM
1.13
-5.25
2.22
9.18
