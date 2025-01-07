iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akshar Spintex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.73
(1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:29:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Akshar Spintex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

109.53

109.09

100.63

93.07

yoy growth (%)

0.4

8.41

8.11

7.91

Raw materials

-88.14

-91.94

-78.57

-69.07

As % of sales

80.46

84.27

78.08

74.21

Employee costs

-4.73

-5.61

-5.66

-6.37

As % of sales

4.32

5.14

5.62

6.85

Other costs

-11.52

-10.97

-10.55

-9.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.51

10.06

10.48

10.56

Operating profit

5.14

0.56

5.83

7.78

OPM

4.69

0.51

5.8

8.36

Depreciation

-4.13

-4.1

-3.82

-3.83

Interest expense

-2.52

-3.05

-2.46

-2.35

Other income

1.33

1.99

4.29

6.45

Profit before tax

-0.18

-4.6

3.84

8.03

Taxes

1.42

-1.12

-1.6

0.51

Tax rate

-781.21

24.48

-41.69

6.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.24

-5.73

2.24

8.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.24

-5.73

2.24

8.54

yoy growth (%)

-121.67

-355.56

-73.76

231.63

NPM

1.13

-5.25

2.22

9.18

Akshar Spintex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Akshar Spintex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.