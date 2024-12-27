iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202421 Dec 2024
Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Directors and any other business matter with the permission of the chair. Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Directors and any other business matter with the permission of the chair. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 21/12/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting subject to Appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 or Any other business transacted with the permission of chair outcome of board meeting for declaration of financial results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for Allotment of Right issue of Shares Announce under Regulation 30 (LODR) Allotment for Right issue of shares
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting to Approval of Director report, Fix date and time of AGM etc.
Board Meeting17 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the number of shares to be issued on a right basis issue price rights entitlement for the proposed Right Issue. 2. To fix Record Date to ascertain the eligible shareholders for the proposed Right issue. 3. To consider and approve the Letter of Offer the Abridged Letter of Offer and other Issue materials. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors Sub: Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Akshar Spintex Limited (Company) Rights Entitlement Ratio: 13 (Thirteen) Rights Equity Shares for every 8 (Eight) Equity share held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record date. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial Results and any other business matter(if Any with permission of Chair) Declaration of Financial Results on quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Outcome of Board Meeting for Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.07.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202411 May 2024
Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Financial Results 2. Any other business with permission Chair Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Outcome of board Meeting for Considered and approved the Draft Letter of Offer for proposed Right Issue of Shares.
Board Meeting22 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board meeting for Appointment & Resignation of Secretarial Auditor Intimation About Appointment of Secretarial auditor of the company
Board Meeting12 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting for the purpose of fund raising or any other business matter Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.04.2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 202426 Feb 2024
Outcome of Board meeting for APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER(CFO) from 26th February, 2024
Board Meeting17 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & approve the allotment of Bonus issue shares
Board Meeting30 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to be held on 30.01.2024 outcome of board meeting for declaration of financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

