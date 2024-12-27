Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Directors and any other business matter with the permission of the chair. Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Directors and any other business matter with the permission of the chair. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 21/12/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting subject to Appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 or Any other business transacted with the permission of chair outcome of board meeting for declaration of financial results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for Allotment of Right issue of Shares Announce under Regulation 30 (LODR) Allotment for Right issue of shares

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting to Approval of Director report, Fix date and time of AGM etc.

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the number of shares to be issued on a right basis issue price rights entitlement for the proposed Right Issue. 2. To fix Record Date to ascertain the eligible shareholders for the proposed Right issue. 3. To consider and approve the Letter of Offer the Abridged Letter of Offer and other Issue materials. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors Sub: Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Akshar Spintex Limited (Company) Rights Entitlement Ratio: 13 (Thirteen) Rights Equity Shares for every 8 (Eight) Equity share held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record date. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial Results and any other business matter(if Any with permission of Chair) Declaration of Financial Results on quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Outcome of Board Meeting for Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 11 May 2024

Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Financial Results 2. Any other business with permission Chair Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Outcome of board Meeting for Considered and approved the Draft Letter of Offer for proposed Right Issue of Shares.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board meeting for Appointment & Resignation of Secretarial Auditor Intimation About Appointment of Secretarial auditor of the company

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting for the purpose of fund raising or any other business matter Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.04.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

Outcome of Board meeting for APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER(CFO) from 26th February, 2024

Board Meeting 17 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024

Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & approve the allotment of Bonus issue shares

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024