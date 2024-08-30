To, Members of AKSHAR SPINTEX LIMITED,

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the 11th Annual Report of the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 is as under: (Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 17495.51 13,553.25 Other Income 295.90 238.91 Total Revenue 17,791.41 13,792.16 Cost of Materials Consumed 11,268.46 11,806.26 Purchase of Stock in trade 3,724.30 348.72 Change in Inventories (252.37) (125.58) Employee Benefit Expense 480.63 504.63 Finance Costs 133.34 171.73 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 433.57 426.97 Other Expenses 1,501.88 1078.42 Total Expenditures 1 7,289.81 14,211.16 Profit before exceptional items and tax 501.60 (419.00) Exceptional income/(expenses)-Net - - Profit before tax 501.60 (419.00) Tax Expenses: Current Tax 84.28 - Mat Credit Availment / Entitlement (7.79) - Prior Period Tax 12.46 (31.64) Deferred Tax 67.14 (110.92) Profit After Tax 345.51 (276.43) Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) (OCI) net of tax expense (1) Items that will not be reclassified to Profit and Loss Account 4.96 23.28 Less: Income Tax impact on above 1.29 6.05 Account - Less: Income Tax impact on above - Total Other Comprehensive Income/(Expenses) (OCI) net of tax expense 3.67 17.22 Total Comprehensive Income 3 49.19 (259.21) Earnings per Share: Basic 0.12 (0.1) Diluted 0.12 (0.1)

During the financial year under review, the Companys revenue from operations increased to Rs. 17495.51 Lacs as compared to Rs. 13,553.25 lacs in the previous financial year.

? Total Expenses has increased from Rs. 14,211.16 Lacs of previous financial year to Rs. 1 7,289.81 Lacs of the reporting financial year.

? Akshar recorded Net Profit of Rs 349.19 lacs for the year financial year 2023-24 against Sustainable Loss of Rs. -259.29 Lacs for previous financial year 2022-23

? Earnings per Share (EPS) for the F.Y. 2023-24 is Rs. 0.12 as compared to previous year company facing loss EPS Rs. (-0.1) of financial year 2022-23

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There has been no change in the nature of business of the company. DIVIDEND Dividend Distribution Policy

As per the provisions of Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), as amended, the Company is not required to formulate and disclose its Dividend Distribution Policy. However, for better governance practices, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Tirupati Forge Limited (the "Company") had approved the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy. Policy on Dividend Distribution has been placed on the Companys website at https://www.aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Dividend%20Distribution%20Policy.pdf

Interim Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company have paid an interim dividend of 0.01/- (1%) per equity share of face value of 1 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The total payout was of 24,99,990/- towards interim dividend. The Company had deducted tax at source (TDS) at the time of payment of dividend in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Final dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended any final dividend for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

During the year under review, there were no instances incurred pursuant to which Company would require to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund. Hence no reporting under this is required.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

The Board of Directors of your Company proposed not to transfer any amount to the General Reserves, for the year ended March 31, 2024.

HOLDING/SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATE/JOINT VENTURE:

The Company does not have Subsidiary, Joint Venture and Associate Company as on 31st march, 2023.

LISTING OF SECURITIES WITH STOCK EXCHANGE:

The Equity Shares 29,99,88,000 (Twenty-Nine crores Ninety-Nine Lacs Eighty-Eight Thousand Only) of Rs. 1/- each of the Company are listed in Main Board to the stock exchanges as:

Stock Exchange where Scrip Symbol / Code Tirupati shares are listed National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. AKSHAR Bombey Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 541303

The Company has paid the requisite Annual Listing Fees to Stock Exchanges, where its securities listed.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY, HAVING OCCURRED SINCE THE END OF THE YEAR AND TILL THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

The Board of Director decided to issue Right shares amounting to Rs. 4874.81 Lakhs Lacs after closure of the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024.

The Decision of National Company Law Board was received in one case which is related to past period when status of the Company was a private limited. One then shareholder had registered the case against another shareholder and the Company was a party in that case. The Decision has come after completion of the financial year and the required disclosure has been submitted to Stock Exchange only. As the Company was only a party in that case, there is no adverse effect of decision on the Company.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

During financial year 2023-24, there was change in the Authorized Share Capital and Paid-up Share Capital of the company. However, there is no change in class of security.

? Authorised Share Capital:

Authorised Share Capital of the company is Rs. 820,000,000/- (Eighty-two Crore Only) divided into 820,000,000 (Eighty-Two Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each

? Issued, Subscribed, Paid up Share Capital:

The issued, subscribed and fully paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 299,988,000/- (Twenty-Four Crore Ninety-Nine Lacs Ninety Thousand Only) divided into 299,988,000 (Two Crore Forty-Nine Lacs Ninety-Nine Thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each.

The Company has not come up with Issue of Employee Stock Options, Issue of Sweat Equity Shares, Issue of Debentures, issue of Bonds etc.

CREDIT RATING:

During the year under review, Credit rating is not applicable to the company.

DIRECTORS

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations, with an appropriate combination of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors draws fine balance of business acumen and independent judgment on Boards decisions The Board comprised of 6 (Six) Directors as on 31st March, 2024, details of which are tabled below:

Name of Persons Designation Director Identification Number (DIN) 1 HARIKRUSHNA SHAMJIBHAI CHAUHAN Chairman & Whole Time Director 07710106 2 AMIT VALLABHBHAI GADHIYA Managing Director 06604671 3 ILABEN DINESHBHAI PAGHDAR Executive Director 07591339 4 NIRALA INDUBHAI JOSHI Independent Director 08055148 5 ROHIT BHANJIBHAI DOBARIYA Independent Director 08085331 6 PARSHOTAM VASOYA Independent Director 09229252

The Company has received declarations from all the directors and with reference to that, there was no disqualification of any Director pursuant to Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Independent Directors:

Declaration under Section 149(6):

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of the independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, none Of the Independent Directors is liable to retire by rotation, they have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

In terms of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have registered themselves with the databank maintained by The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar ("IICA"). The Independent Directors are also required to undertake online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the IICA within a period of 2 (two) years from the date of inclusion of their names in the data bank, unless they meet the criteria specified for exemption. All the independent director has passed the said test in due course.

In the opinion of Board, Independent Directors fulfill the conditions specified in Companies Act, 2013 read with schedules and rules thereto as well as SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Independent Directors are independent of management.

The Company has a Code of Conduct for the Directors and Senior Management Personnel. This Code is a comprehensive code applicable to all Directors and members of the Senior Management. A copy of the Code has been put on the Companys website www.aksharspintex.in

The Code has been circulated to all the Members of the Board and Senior Management Personnel and they have affirmed compliance of the same.

Formal Updation Programs for Independent Directors:

The Company conduct familiarization and Updation programs for independent directors on need basis. Conducted by knowledgeable persons from time to time. The Policy of Familiarization has been placed at http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Famalisation%20Programme.pdf

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 (51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The following have been designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the company during year from 1st April, 2023 to 31st march, 2024:

Name Designation 1 Mr. Harikrushna Shamjibhai Chauhan Chairman cum Whole Time Director 2 Mr. Amit Vallabhbhai Gadhiya Managing Director 3 Mr. Jagdish D. Otradi (Resigned w.e.f. 27th May, 2023) Chief Financial Officer 4 Mr. Pratik M. Makwana (Resigned w.e.f. 31st July, 2023) Company Secretary 5. Mrs. Poonam P. Kapupara (Appointed w.e.f.26th February, 2024 Chief Financial officer 6. Mrs. Bharti G. Ajudiya (Appointed w.e.f. 19th October, 2023 and Resigned w.e.f. 20th July, 2024) Company Secretary

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on company/business policy and strategy apart from other Board business. The notice of Board meeting is given well in advance to all the Directors. The Agenda of the Board meetings is circulated at least a week prior to the date of the meeting. The Agenda for the Board and Committee meetings includes detailed notes on the items to be discussed at the meeting to enable the Directors to take an informed decision.

During the year, 15 (Fifteen) Board meetings were convened and held. The details thereof are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report in the form of "Annexure-I". The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The following Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 & SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with rules framed thereunder:

? Audit Committee

? Nomination and Remuneration Committee

? Stakeholders Relationship Committee

? Risk Management Committee

? Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

? Complaints Committee for Sexual Harassment Complaints Redressal

Details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for respective committees are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms a part of this Annual Report as "Annexure-I". During the year under review, the Board has accepted all recommendations made by the various committees.

DECLARATION AND MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All the Independent Directors have given their declaration of Independence stating that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.Further that the Board is of the opinion that all the independent directors fulfill the criteria as laid down under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 during the year 2023-24.

Further, the Independent Directors, at their exclusive meeting held on 30th March, 2024 during the year reviewed the performance of the Board, its Chairman and Non-Executive Directors and other items as stipulated under the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS/NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

All the Independent Directors of the Company are made aware of their roles and responsibilities at the time of their appointment through a formal letter of appointment, which also stipulates various terms and conditions of their engagement. Executive Directors and Senior Management provide an overview of the operations and familiarize the new Non-Executive Directors on matters related to the Companys values and commitments. The Directors are provided with all the documents to enable them to have a better understanding of the Company, its various operations and the industry in which it operates.

Pursuant to Regulation 25(7) of the Listing Regulations, the Company imparted various familiarization programmes for its Directors including review of Industry Outlook at the Board Meetings, Regulatory updates at Board and Audit Committee Meetings covering changes with respect to the Companies Act, 2013, Listing Regulations, Taxation and other matters, Presentations on Internal Control over Financial Reporting, Operational Control over Financial Reporting, Prevention of Insider Trading Regulations, Framework for Related Party Transactions, Plant Visit, Meeting with Senior Executive(s) of your Company, etc. Pursuant to Regulation 46 of the Listing Regulations, the details required are available on the website of your Company at www.aksharspintex.in.

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 (10) of SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the criteria for evaluation of the performance of individual Directors and the Board as a whole. Based on the criteria the exercise of evaluation was carried out through a structured process covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board and committees, experience & expertise, performance of specific duties & obligations, attendance, contribution at meetings & Strategic perspectives or inputs regarding future growth of company, etc. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Director. The performance of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board (excluding the Director being evaluated). The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, its committees and individual Directors pursuant to the requirements of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

In line with Corporate Governance of the company, the Board generally performs the major roles such as give directions in the form of strategic decisions, provide control and support through advice to the management of the company. It becomes imperative to evaluate the performance of the board as they are performing their duties on behalf of stakeholders and protection of their interest is supremacy of any organization.

Further, the Board always emphasis the requirements of an effective Board Evaluation process and accordingly conducts the Performance Evaluation every year in respect of the following: i. Board of Directors as a whole. ii. Committees of the Board of Directors. iii. Individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Board Evaluation helps to identify areas for potential adjustment and provides an opportunity to remind directors of the importance of group dynamics and effective board and committee processes in fulfillings board and committee responsibilities.

The Main object of performance evaluation defined as per the below:

1. Improving the performance of Board towards corporate goals and objectives. 2. Assessing the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board. 3. Identifying the areas of concern and areas to be focused for improvement.

4. Identifying and creating awareness about the role of Directors individually and collectively as Board. 5. Building Teamwork among Board members. 6. Effective Coordination between Board and Management. 7. Overall growth of the organization.

Performance evaluation of the Board based on criteria such as composition and role of the Board, Board communication and relationships, functioning of Board Committees, review of performance of Executive Directors, succession planning, strategic planning, etc.

Performance evaluation of Committees based on criteria such as adequate independence of each Committee, frequency of meetings and time allocated for discussions at meetings, functioning of Board Committees and effectiveness of its advice/recommendation to the Board, etc.

The meeting of Independent Directors held separately to evaluate the performance of non-independent Directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Director. The same was discussed in the Board Meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the Board, its Committee sand Individual Directors was also discussed. The entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated, did performance evaluation of Independent Directors.

POLICY ON BOARD DIVERSITY:

The Nomination and Remuneration committee has framed a policy for Board Diversity, which lays down the criteria for appointment of Directors on the Board of your Company and guides organizations approach to Board Diversity.

The Board of Directors is responsible for review of the policy from time to time. Policy on Board Diversity has been placed on the Companys website at http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Board%20Diversity%20Policy.pdf

POLICY ON CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of your Company has laid down two separate Codes of Conduct, one for all the Board Members and the other for Employees of the Company. This Code is the central policy document, outlining the requirements that the employees working for and with the Company must comply with, regardless of their location. Policy on code of conduct has been placed on the Companys website at http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Code%20of%20Conduct%20for%20Senior%2 0Management.pdf

POLICY FOR DETERMINATION OF MATERIALITY OF ANY EVENT/ INFORMATION:

This policy requires the Company to make disclosure of events or information which are material to the Company as per the requirements of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations. Policy has been placed on the Companys website at http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Materiality%20Event.pdf

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The Company has framed a Nomination and Remuneration Policy for selection and appointment of Directors including determining qualifications and independence of a Director, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Senior Management Personnel and their remuneration as part of its charter and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy has been placed on the website of the Company at http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Nomination%20and%20Remuneration%20Poli cy.pdf

ARCHIVAL POLICY:

As per the policy, the events or information which has been disclosed by the Company to the Stock Exchanges pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations shall be hosted on the website of the Company for a period of 5 years from the date of hosting. Archival Policy has been placed on the Companys website at; http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Web%20Archival%20Policy.pdf

CODE FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. This Code of Conduct also includes code for practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information, which has been available on the Companys website at; http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Insider%20Trading.pdf

POLICY FOR DETERMINING MATERIAL SUBSIDIARIES:

The policy is used to identify material subsidiaries of the Company and to provide a governance framework for such material subsidiaries. Policy on determining Material Subsidiaries has been placed on the Companys website at; http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Policy%20for%20Determining%20Material%20 Subsidiary.pdf

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

? In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there were no material departures; ? the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period; ? the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; ? the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; ? the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; ? the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System including Internal Financial Controls, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations as approved by the Audit Committee and the Board. The Company maintains a system of internal controls designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding:

? Effectiveness and efficiency of operations.

? Adequacy of safeguards for assets.

? Reliability of financial controls.

? Compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Company recognizes that the Internal Financial Controls cannot provide absolute assurance of achieving financial, operational and compliance reporting objectives because of its inherent limitations. In addition, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Further, the Internal Financial Control framework is under constant supervision of Audit Committee, Board of Directors and Independent Statutory Auditors. During the year, no reportable material weakness in the design or operations was observed. The stakeholder may refer to the Audit report for comment on internal control system and their adequacy.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS:

No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the board as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. The stakeholders may refer notes to the financial statements and audit report part of this report.

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (q) and Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the year ended March 31, 2024 and forming part of the Directors Report for the said financial year is provided in "Annexure –II".

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The Company has no employee who is in receipt of remuneration of Rs. 8,50,000/- per month or Rs. 10,200,000/- per annum and hence the Company is not required to give information under sub Rule (2) and (3) of Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The Companys vision on CSR is that the Company being a responsible Corporate Citizen would continue to make a serious endeavor for a quality value addition and constructive contribution in building a healthy and better society through its CSR related initiatives and focus on education, environment, health care and other social causes. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy of the Company indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company, as approved by the Board, may be accessed on the Companys website at the link http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/CSR%20Policy.pdf

The disclosures related to CSR activities pursuant to Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014 is annexed hereto and form part of this report as "Annexure III".

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable still better compliance we have given AOC-2 as a part to this report. The Policy on dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Related%20Party%20Policy.pdf

Your directors draw attention of the members to Note 33 to the financial statement which sets out related party transaction disclosures.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Company has not given any loans, guarantees, not made investments, and not provided securities along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed. So, section 186 is not applicable to the company.

INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Your Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and has a policy and framework for employees to report sexual harassment cases at workplace for employee which is free of discrimination, further the Company conducts awareness programme at regular interval of time.

During the year under review, no complaints with allegations of sexual harassment were received as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are as stated below:

(A) Conservation of energy-

Your Company is committed to sustainable business practices by contributing to environment protection and considers energy conservation as one of the strong pillars of preserving natural resources. This also helps in reducing carbon footprint across all its operations and improve the bottom-line under our Mission Sustainability.

I. The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: -

II. The Company applies strict control system to monitor day-to-day power consumption in an effort to save energy. The Company ensures optimal use of energy with minimum extent of wastage as far as possible. III. The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy; The Company has not taken any step for utilizing alternate source of energy. IV. The capital investment on energy conservation equipment;

During the year under review, the Company has not made any capital investment on energy conservation equipment.

Power and Fuel Consumption:

? Power Consumption:

Particulars Units Rate per unit Amount Total Units 12917993 9.18 11,86,47,656

? Fuel Consumption:

Diesel Consumed (Factory) 157195 Diesel& Petrol Consumed (Vehicle) 573496

(B) Technology absorption-

Your Company is committed towards technology driven innovation and inculcating an innovation driven culture within the organization. Your Company continued to work on advanced technologies, upgrade of existing technology and capability development in the critical areas for current and future growth.

I. The efforts made towards technology absorption;

II. The Company has not made any special effort towards technology absorption. However, company is always prepared for update its factory for new technology. III. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Not applicable IV. In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year: Not applicable V. The details of technology imported: Not applicable

VI. The year of import: Not applicable

VII. Whether the technology been fully absorbed: Not applicable

VIII. If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: Not applicable IX. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development- Not applicable

(C.) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo-

Particulars F.Y. 2023-2024 F.Y. 2022-2023 Foreign Exchange Earnings (in Rs.) NIL NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo (in Rs.) NIL NIL

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34(2) (e) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section as an "Annexure IV" forming part of this Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Report on Corporate Governance along with the certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary certifying compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance is part to this Report. The Report on the Corporate Governance is annexed herewith as "Annexure -I".

AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT:

Statutory Auditor;

Pursuant to provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s. H. B. Kalaria & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 104571W), were appointed as a Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from Conclusion of 8th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 13th Annual General Meeting to be held for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2026. The statutory auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as auditors of the Company

Further, the Statutory Auditor of the Company have submitted Auditors Report on the accounts of the Company for the accounting year ended 31st March, 2024.

There were undisputed amounts payable in arrears as at the balance sheet date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The details of which are as follows:

The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities apart from a few delays in the payment of professional tax.

There were undisputed amounts payable in arrears as at the balance sheet date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The details of which are as follows:

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount unpaid (in Rs. lacs) Period to which the amount relates Due date of payment Actual date of payment Gujarat Professional Tax Act Professional Tax 4.97 F.Y. 2020-21 Monthly Not paid till date of report Gujarat Professional Tax Act Professional Tax 5.09 F.Y. 2021-22 Monthly Not paid till date of report Gujarat Professional Tax Act Professional Tax 3.43 F.Y. 2022-23 Monthly Not paid till date of report Gujarat Professional Tax Act Professional Tax 1.24 F.Y. 2023-24 Monthly Not paid till date of report

Secretarial Auditor;

D N Vora & Associates, Company Secretaries in Practice, was appointed as a Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 and have submitted their Report in Form No. MR-3 as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Report forms part of this report as "Annexure V".

This Secretarial Auditors Report is self-explanatory except some remarks. The explanation is provided hereunder;

The Internal auditor was resigned from w.e.f 12th August 2022. The Company is in search of suitable person who can do the duty of Internal Auditor in proper manner. Till 31st March 2024, the company is not able to search such person so the post of Internal Auditor is vacant. The Management are very sure to fill the vacancy as soon as possible.

The company has not complied with CSR activities as required under the Companies Act, 2013 The company has issued bonus shares after two months which was been delayed by 05 days. Cost records and audit;

Cost Audit Report on cost records of the company for the financial year 2022-23 received from M/s. Mitesh Suvagiya & Co., Cost Auditor of the Company as placed before the meeting and initialed by chairman for the purpose of Identification considered and taken on note."

M/s. Mitesh Suvagiya & Co., Cost Accountant, have appointed as a Cost Auditor of the Company, by the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 20th May, 2024 on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, to conduct the Cost Audit of the records for the Financial Year 2024-2025 on a remuneration as mentioned in the Notice of Annual General Meeting for conducting the audit of the cost records maintained by the Company.

A Certificate from M/s. Mitesh Suvagiya & Co. Cost Accountants has been received to the effect that their appointment as Cost Auditor of the Company, if made, would be in accordance with the limits specified under Section 148 of the Companies act, 2013 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder. A resolution seeking Members ratification for the remuneration payable to Cost Auditor forms part of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company and same is recommended for your consideration and approval.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

During the year under review, Mr. Mehulkumar Parmar, an Internal Auditor has resigned from the Company w.e.f. 12th August, 2022. The Company is not able to appoint internal auditor up to the 31st March 2024.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company treats its "Human Resources" as one of its most important assets.

Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. The Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

COMPLIANCES OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board of Directors confirms that the Company, has duly complied and is in compliance, with the applicable Secretarial Standard/s, namely Secretarial Standard-1 (SS-1) on Meetings of the Board of Directors and Secretarial Standard -2 (SS-2) on General Meetings, during the financial year 2023-2024 ended 31 March 2024.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

The equity shares of the Company have been listed and actively traded on Main Board of NSE and BSE. There was no occasion wherein the equity shares of the Company have been suspended for trading during the FY 2023-2024. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE IBC 2016 During the year under review no application was made further no any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) against the company

RISK & MITIGATING STEPS:

A well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process is in place. The objective of the mechanism is to minimize the impact of risks identified and taking advance actions to mitigate it. The mechanism works on the principles of probability of occurrence and impact, if triggered. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, monitor and manage both business and non-business risk

The Board has adopted a risk management policy where various risks faced by the Company have been identified and a framework for risk mitigation has been laid down. Even though not mandated, the Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee to monitor, review and control risks. The risks and its mitigating factors are discussed in the Board. The Risk Management Policy has been placed on the website of the Company at; http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Risk%20Management%20Policy.pdf

VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

As per the provisions of Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations and Regulation 9A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has established a vigil mechanism through which employees and business associates may report unethical behavior, wrong doing, malpractices, fraud, violation of Companys code of conduct, leak or suspected leak of unpublished price sensitive information without fear of reprisal. The Policy provides that the Company investigates such reported matters in an impartial manner and takes appropriate action to ensure that requisite standards of confidentiality, professional and ethical conduct are always upheld.

The Company has adopted a Whistle-Blower Policy for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns and to provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who may use such mechanism. The policy on vigil mechanism of the company is also available on the website of the company at; http://aksharspintex.in/pdf/Corporate%20Governance/Whistle%20Blower%20Policy.pdf

MATERIAL ORDERS OF JUDICIAL BODIES /REGULATORS:

There were no significant and material Orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future. However, some complaint was made which was in the nature of Civil and Criminal against the Company. Further one case is pending at National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad as on 31st March 2024.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

During the year under Review, the Report on Business Responsibility is not applicable to the company.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provision of Section 134(3(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return for F.Y. 2023-24 is uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.aksharspintex.in/annual-return.html

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Board of Directors acknowledges with gratitude for the co-operation and assistance received from National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Auditors, Advisors & Consultants, other Intermediary service provider/s and other Investor/s for their continuous support for the working of the Company.

The Board of Directors also take this opportunity to extend its sincere thanks for co-operation and assistance received by the Company from the Central- State - Local Government and other regulatory authorities, Bankers and Members. The Directors also record their appreciation of the dedication of all the employees at all levels for their support and commitment to ensure that the Company continues to grow.