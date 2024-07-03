Summary

Nandani Creation Limited was incorporated as Nandani Creation Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on February 21, 2012, in Jaipur. Further, Company was converted into Public Limited Company dated August 12, 2016. In October 2016, the Company made a public issue of 14,44,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.04 Crores. Company is engaged mainly in manufacturing and e-retailing of women apparels like kurtis, kurtas, sarees, ethnic tops, palazzo, patiala salwar suits, dupattas, quilted jackets, dress material, etc. The Company is known for its ethnic wear, kurtis with traditional designs. The products combine old age craft techniques while empowering and engaging local artisans to deliver traditional and contemporary styles across the globe. Currently, the Company has opened 14 stores all over India. The Company is popularly known and Identified in apparel market by the brand name Jaipurkurti.com and Amaiva-By Jaipur Kurti. JaipurKurti.com was created to explore the varied dynamics of Indian ethnic wear, presenting this heritage to modern women at its widest range. Currently, the Companys JaipurKur.com Brand ranks among Top 10 Brands at every Online Marketplace and especially the Boom wear Category ranks at No. 1 as per the Online Industry trends. The brand is best known for its ethnic wear, kurtis and traditional designs having wide range of colours, patterns and sizes. Desi Fusion India Private Limited incorporated on 31 May, 2016, became the

