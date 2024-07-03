iifl-logo-icon 1
Nandani Creation Ltd Share Price

36.75
(1.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:31 AM

  • Open37.08
  • Day's High37.78
  • 52 Wk High70.88
  • Prev. Close36.35
  • Day's Low36.56
  • 52 Wk Low 30.44
  • Turnover (lac)6.48
  • P/E11.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.52
  • EPS3.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nandani Creation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

37.08

Prev. Close

36.35

Turnover(Lac.)

6.48

Day's High

37.78

Day's Low

36.56

52 Week's High

70.88

52 Week's Low

30.44

Book Value

28.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.44

P/E

11.61

EPS

3.13

Divi. Yield

0

Nandani Creation Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Nandani Creation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nandani Creation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:21 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.68%

Non-Promoter- 2.71%

Institutions: 2.70%

Non-Institutions: 51.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nandani Creation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.36

13.41

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.52

14.66

4.84

4.73

Net Worth

28.88

28.07

14.87

14.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

45.68

43.52

36.08

34.2

yoy growth (%)

4.96

20.63

5.47

81.46

Raw materials

-18.69

-13.9

-10.94

-8.85

As % of sales

40.91

31.94

30.34

25.87

Employee costs

-1.49

-1.75

-1.46

-1.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.46

1.12

1.48

1.27

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.34

-0.43

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.63

-0.33

-0.41

-0.35

Working capital

2.34

1.59

2.98

5.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.96

20.63

5.47

81.46

Op profit growth

40.81

-7.48

33.32

83.13

EBIT growth

51.21

0

33.09

62.84

Net profit growth

140.02

-27.52

17.14

64.42

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

45.11

48.88

62.68

47.81

46.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45.11

48.88

62.68

47.81

46.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.66

0.68

0.59

0.22

View Annually Results

Nandani Creation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nandani Creation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anuj Mundra

Whole-time Director

Vandna Mundra

Whole-time Director

Sunita Devi Mundhra

Independent Director

Gagan Saboo

Independent Director

Neetesh Kabra

Independent Director

Gaurav Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gunjan Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nandani Creation Ltd

Summary

Nandani Creation Limited was incorporated as Nandani Creation Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on February 21, 2012, in Jaipur. Further, Company was converted into Public Limited Company dated August 12, 2016. In October 2016, the Company made a public issue of 14,44,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.04 Crores. Company is engaged mainly in manufacturing and e-retailing of women apparels like kurtis, kurtas, sarees, ethnic tops, palazzo, patiala salwar suits, dupattas, quilted jackets, dress material, etc. The Company is known for its ethnic wear, kurtis with traditional designs. The products combine old age craft techniques while empowering and engaging local artisans to deliver traditional and contemporary styles across the globe. Currently, the Company has opened 14 stores all over India. The Company is popularly known and Identified in apparel market by the brand name Jaipurkurti.com and Amaiva-By Jaipur Kurti. JaipurKurti.com was created to explore the varied dynamics of Indian ethnic wear, presenting this heritage to modern women at its widest range. Currently, the Companys JaipurKur.com Brand ranks among Top 10 Brands at every Online Marketplace and especially the Boom wear Category ranks at No. 1 as per the Online Industry trends. The brand is best known for its ethnic wear, kurtis and traditional designs having wide range of colours, patterns and sizes. Desi Fusion India Private Limited incorporated on 31 May, 2016, became the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nandani Creation Ltd share price today?

The Nandani Creation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nandani Creation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nandani Creation Ltd is ₹63.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nandani Creation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nandani Creation Ltd is 11.61 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nandani Creation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nandani Creation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nandani Creation Ltd is ₹30.44 and ₹70.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nandani Creation Ltd?

Nandani Creation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.94%, 3 Years at -23.91%, 1 Year at -41.14%, 6 Month at -21.42%, 3 Month at -13.23% and 1 Month at -0.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nandani Creation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nandani Creation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.69 %
Institutions - 2.71 %
Public - 51.60 %

