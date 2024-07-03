SectorTextiles
Open₹37.08
Prev. Close₹36.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.48
Day's High₹37.78
Day's Low₹36.56
52 Week's High₹70.88
52 Week's Low₹30.44
Book Value₹28.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.44
P/E11.61
EPS3.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.36
13.41
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.52
14.66
4.84
4.73
Net Worth
28.88
28.07
14.87
14.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
45.68
43.52
36.08
34.2
yoy growth (%)
4.96
20.63
5.47
81.46
Raw materials
-18.69
-13.9
-10.94
-8.85
As % of sales
40.91
31.94
30.34
25.87
Employee costs
-1.49
-1.75
-1.46
-1.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.46
1.12
1.48
1.27
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.34
-0.43
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.63
-0.33
-0.41
-0.35
Working capital
2.34
1.59
2.98
5.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.96
20.63
5.47
81.46
Op profit growth
40.81
-7.48
33.32
83.13
EBIT growth
51.21
0
33.09
62.84
Net profit growth
140.02
-27.52
17.14
64.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
45.11
48.88
62.68
47.81
46.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45.11
48.88
62.68
47.81
46.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.66
0.68
0.59
0.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anuj Mundra
Whole-time Director
Vandna Mundra
Whole-time Director
Sunita Devi Mundhra
Independent Director
Gagan Saboo
Independent Director
Neetesh Kabra
Independent Director
Gaurav Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gunjan Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nandani Creation Ltd
Summary
Nandani Creation Limited was incorporated as Nandani Creation Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on February 21, 2012, in Jaipur. Further, Company was converted into Public Limited Company dated August 12, 2016. In October 2016, the Company made a public issue of 14,44,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.04 Crores. Company is engaged mainly in manufacturing and e-retailing of women apparels like kurtis, kurtas, sarees, ethnic tops, palazzo, patiala salwar suits, dupattas, quilted jackets, dress material, etc. The Company is known for its ethnic wear, kurtis with traditional designs. The products combine old age craft techniques while empowering and engaging local artisans to deliver traditional and contemporary styles across the globe. Currently, the Company has opened 14 stores all over India. The Company is popularly known and Identified in apparel market by the brand name Jaipurkurti.com and Amaiva-By Jaipur Kurti. JaipurKurti.com was created to explore the varied dynamics of Indian ethnic wear, presenting this heritage to modern women at its widest range. Currently, the Companys JaipurKur.com Brand ranks among Top 10 Brands at every Online Marketplace and especially the Boom wear Category ranks at No. 1 as per the Online Industry trends. The brand is best known for its ethnic wear, kurtis and traditional designs having wide range of colours, patterns and sizes. Desi Fusion India Private Limited incorporated on 31 May, 2016, became the
The Nandani Creation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nandani Creation Ltd is ₹63.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nandani Creation Ltd is 11.61 and 1.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nandani Creation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nandani Creation Ltd is ₹30.44 and ₹70.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nandani Creation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.94%, 3 Years at -23.91%, 1 Year at -41.14%, 6 Month at -21.42%, 3 Month at -13.23% and 1 Month at -0.76%.
