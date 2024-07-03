Nandani Creation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
25.52
38.25
46.8
35.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.52
38.25
46.8
35.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.37
0.35
0.33
Total Income
25.9
38.63
47.14
36.16
Total Expenditure
25.72
36.03
44.01
32.84
PBIDT
0.18
2.6
3.13
3.32
Interest
1.87
2.06
1.03
1.22
PBDT
-1.69
0.54
2.1
2.1
Depreciation
1.3
1.41
0.99
0.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.16
0.27
0.32
Deferred Tax
-0.79
-0.04
-0.06
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.2
-0.99
0.9
1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.2
-0.99
0.9
1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.03
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.2
-0.99
0.9
1.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.9
-0.97
0.9
1.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.43
10.12
10.03
8.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.7
6.79
6.68
9.26
PBDTM(%)
-6.62
1.41
4.48
5.86
PATM(%)
-8.62
-2.58
1.92
2.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.