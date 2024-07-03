iifl-logo-icon 1
Nandani Creation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

36.85
(1.88%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

25.52

38.25

46.8

35.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.52

38.25

46.8

35.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0.37

0.35

0.33

Total Income

25.9

38.63

47.14

36.16

Total Expenditure

25.72

36.03

44.01

32.84

PBIDT

0.18

2.6

3.13

3.32

Interest

1.87

2.06

1.03

1.22

PBDT

-1.69

0.54

2.1

2.1

Depreciation

1.3

1.41

0.99

0.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.16

0.27

0.32

Deferred Tax

-0.79

-0.04

-0.06

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.2

-0.99

0.9

1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.2

-0.99

0.9

1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.03

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.2

-0.99

0.9

1.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.9

-0.97

0.9

1.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.43

10.12

10.03

8.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.7

6.79

6.68

9.26

PBDTM(%)

-6.62

1.41

4.48

5.86

PATM(%)

-8.62

-2.58

1.92

2.79

Nandani Creation: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nandani Creation Ltd

