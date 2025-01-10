Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Aug-2024
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
45.68%
45.68%
49.3%
51.23%
51.46%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.7%
2.42%
1.82%
1.89%
1.9%
Non-Institutions
51.6%
51.89%
48.87%
46.86%
46.63%
Total Non-Promoter
54.31%
54.31%
50.69%
48.76%
48.53%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
