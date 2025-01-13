Nandani Creation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.36
13.41
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.52
14.66
4.84
4.73
Net Worth
28.88
28.07
14.87
14.76
Minority Interest
Debt
23.32
12.57
14.58
7.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
52.2
40.64
29.45
22.48
Fixed Assets
8.78
4.9
4.41
2.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.57
0.56
0.55
0.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.48
0.34
0.27
0.19
Networking Capital
42.14
31.37
24.02
18.81
Inventories
20.66
20.64
14.39
13.88
Inventory Days
110.88
Sundry Debtors
20.79
6.81
7.21
5
Debtor Days
39.94
Other Current Assets
8.46
6.77
5.87
3.65
Sundry Creditors
-5.69
-1.6
-2.74
-3.22
Creditor Days
25.72
Other Current Liabilities
-2.08
-1.25
-0.71
-0.5
Cash
0.23
3.46
0.2
0.13
Total Assets
52.2
40.63
29.45
22.49
