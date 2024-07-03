iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nandani Creation Ltd Quarterly Results

36.17
(1.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

18.4

18.04

19.59

8.39

9.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.4

18.04

19.59

8.39

9.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.31

0.29

0.36

0.07

0.07

Total Income

18.71

18.33

19.95

8.47

9.65

Total Expenditure

15.69

15.42

15.1

6.71

11.15

PBIDT

3.02

2.91

4.85

1.76

-1.5

Interest

0.6

0.74

0.66

0.66

0.49

PBDT

2.42

2.17

4.19

1.1

-1.99

Depreciation

0.53

0.56

0.65

0.43

0.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.61

0.51

0.21

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.06

-0.05

0.59

0.21

-0.65

Reported Profit After Tax

1.22

1.14

2.74

0.45

-1.75

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.22

1.14

2.74

0.45

-1.75

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.22

1.14

2.74

0.45

-1.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.79

0.99

2.4

0.41

-1.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.26

11.93

11.44

11.43

11.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.41

16.13

24.75

20.97

-15.65

PBDTM(%)

13.15

12.02

21.38

13.11

-20.77

PATM(%)

6.63

6.31

13.98

5.36

-18.26

Nandani Creation: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nandani Creation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.