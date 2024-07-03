Nandani Creation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
18.4
18.04
19.59
8.39
9.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.4
18.04
19.59
8.39
9.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.31
0.29
0.36
0.07
0.07
Total Income
18.71
18.33
19.95
8.47
9.65
Total Expenditure
15.69
15.42
15.1
6.71
11.15
PBIDT
3.02
2.91
4.85
1.76
-1.5
Interest
0.6
0.74
0.66
0.66
0.49
PBDT
2.42
2.17
4.19
1.1
-1.99
Depreciation
0.53
0.56
0.65
0.43
0.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.61
0.51
0.21
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.06
-0.05
0.59
0.21
-0.65
Reported Profit After Tax
1.22
1.14
2.74
0.45
-1.75
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.22
1.14
2.74
0.45
-1.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.22
1.14
2.74
0.45
-1.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.79
0.99
2.4
0.41
-1.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.26
11.93
11.44
11.43
11.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.41
16.13
24.75
20.97
-15.65
PBDTM(%)
13.15
12.02
21.38
13.11
-20.77
PATM(%)
6.63
6.31
13.98
5.36
-18.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.