Nandani Creation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

36.24
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

45.68

43.52

36.08

34.2

yoy growth (%)

4.96

20.63

5.47

81.46

Raw materials

-18.69

-13.9

-10.94

-8.85

As % of sales

40.91

31.94

30.34

25.87

Employee costs

-1.49

-1.75

-1.46

-1.23

As % of sales

3.26

4.04

4.06

3.6

Other costs

-21.92

-25.32

-20.92

-22.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.99

58.18

57.98

64.49

Operating profit

3.57

2.54

2.74

2.05

OPM

7.82

5.83

7.6

6.02

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.34

-0.43

-0.28

Interest expense

-1.18

-1.28

-0.92

-0.53

Other income

0.4

0.21

0.09

0.03

Profit before tax

2.46

1.12

1.48

1.27

Taxes

-0.63

-0.33

-0.41

-0.35

Tax rate

-25.85

-29.8

-27.87

-28.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.82

0.78

1.06

0.91

Exceptional items

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Net profit

1.78

0.74

1.02

0.87

yoy growth (%)

140.02

-27.52

17.14

64.42

NPM

3.89

1.7

2.83

2.55

