Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
45.68
43.52
36.08
34.2
yoy growth (%)
4.96
20.63
5.47
81.46
Raw materials
-18.69
-13.9
-10.94
-8.85
As % of sales
40.91
31.94
30.34
25.87
Employee costs
-1.49
-1.75
-1.46
-1.23
As % of sales
3.26
4.04
4.06
3.6
Other costs
-21.92
-25.32
-20.92
-22.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.99
58.18
57.98
64.49
Operating profit
3.57
2.54
2.74
2.05
OPM
7.82
5.83
7.6
6.02
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.34
-0.43
-0.28
Interest expense
-1.18
-1.28
-0.92
-0.53
Other income
0.4
0.21
0.09
0.03
Profit before tax
2.46
1.12
1.48
1.27
Taxes
-0.63
-0.33
-0.41
-0.35
Tax rate
-25.85
-29.8
-27.87
-28.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.82
0.78
1.06
0.91
Exceptional items
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Net profit
1.78
0.74
1.02
0.87
yoy growth (%)
140.02
-27.52
17.14
64.42
NPM
3.89
1.7
2.83
2.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.