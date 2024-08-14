|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 Aug 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Considered and approved the date for Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio visual means (OAVM) on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 at 4:00 PM , in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder and the Listing regulations read with general circulars issued by the ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI from time to time. Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on September 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024) Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Nandani Creation Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 04, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
