Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Nandani Creation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 28, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 100 : 224, i.e 100 Equity Shares for every 224 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 30 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 13, 2024. Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange about Conversion of warrants into Equity Shares

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 12, 2024. Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange about Conversion of 55000 warrants into equity Shares

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 29 May 2024

To consider other business matters Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024