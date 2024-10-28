iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nandani Creation Ltd Board Meeting

36.25
(2.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Nandani Creation CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Nandani Creation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 28, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 100 : 224, i.e 100 Equity Shares for every 224 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 30 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 14, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 13, 2024. Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange about Conversion of warrants into Equity Shares
Board Meeting12 Jun 202412 Jun 2024
Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 12, 2024. Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange about Conversion of 55000 warrants into equity Shares
Board Meeting6 Jun 202429 May 2024
To consider other business matters Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Nandani Creation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 27, 2024. Nandani Creation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2024)

Nandani Creation: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nandani Creation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.