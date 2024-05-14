(REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS)

To The Members of NANDANI CREATION LIMITED Jaipur

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements of NANDANI CREATION LIMITED (“the company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have not observed anything which falls under this.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

To express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have considered the provisions of the Act, the Indian accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Boards of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole free form material misstatement are, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and the returns received from the branches not visited by us.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

a) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

c) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement

d) There were no dividends declared and paid by company during the year.

e) Whether the company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. (Not applicable for current financial year)

FOR ASHOK HOLANI AND COMPANY CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT FRN: 009840C Sd/- DEEPAK KUMAR JANGID PARTNER PLACE: JAIPUR M.NO.: 447352 DATED: 14.05.2024 UDIN: 24447352BKEZXN7317

ANNEXURE A REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 7 OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF NANDANI CREATION LIMITED ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024.

1. On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the total assets of the company include immovable property and the title deed of the immovable property are held is in the name of the company

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible asset or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management but the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management should be strengthen and improve.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits excess of Rs. 500 lakhs from banks. Company prepares and files its financial statements on half yearly basis therefore it is not possible for us to comment on quarterly statements filed by the company to bank. On review of the half yearly statements filed with banks with the financial statements prepared there is significant variations reported below.

Particulars Amount reported in statement filed with bank(A) Amount reported in financial statement( B) Difference (A-B) First Half Year Inventory 2175.0 2352.86 (177.06) Trade Receivable 655.95 667.09 (11.14) Trade Payable 258.87 455.36 (196.49) Second Half Year Inventory 1871.60 2066.10 (194.50) Trade Receivable 2034.28 2087.76 (53.48) Trade Payable 424.54 570.00 (145.46)

3. The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year except as mentioned below.

Particular Amount The Company has been provided corporate guarantee for cash credit loan from Axis Bank limited for its subsidiaries i.e. Desi Fusion India Private Limited Amount 120 Lakhs

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of secured and unsecured loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of secured and unsecured loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of secured and unsecured loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided any loans, secured or unsecured or advances in the nature of loans, therefore the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities are not applicable on the company.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013

6. As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013

(a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, Tax deducted at source, Tax collection at source, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, following undisputed amounts were payable in respect of the above were in arrears as on 31st march, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable

Nature of Tax Amount (In Lakh) The Income Tax Department has raised demands for FY 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 in regard to tax deducted at source for non-compliances to the provision of the act that has been verified from TRACES. 11.65

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no outstanding dues of Income tax or Sales tax or Service tax or Duty of Customs or duty of excise or value added tax which should be deposited on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there is no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

9. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company has not made defaults in repayment of loans or borrowing/interest to a financial institution or dues to debenture holders b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our findings the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our findings of the same, the company has applied term loans availed from the bank and financial institutions for the purpose for which the loans were obtained

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our findings of the same, the company has not applied any funds raised on short term basis for the for the long-term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our findings Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our findings, company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

10. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company carried in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, no report has been required to filed by the auditor under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there is no whistle-blower complaints against the company.

12.In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, Sub clause a,b,c of is not applicable to it.

13.According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable rules, and where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of the related party transection have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14.As per section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 13 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 company is required to appoint internal auditor as per size and nature of its business.

We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company by M/s. Jain Shrimal & Co, Chartered Accountants during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15.According to the records of the company examined in course of our audit and as per information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered in any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him. Hence, provisions of Section 192 are not applicable to the company

16.According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the company examined by us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, sub clause b, c and d are not applicable on the company.

17.According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the company examined by us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and immediately preceding year.

18.According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the company examined by us there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19.According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the company examined and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there were no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

20.According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the company examined and as per section 135 of Companies Act,2013 CSR is not applicable on the company for the financial year covered under the audit, hence, Sub clause-a and of is not applicable to it.

ANNEXURE B REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 8(G) OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF NANDANI CREATION LIMITED ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024.

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (“THE ACT”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NANDANI CREATION LIMITED. (“The Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.