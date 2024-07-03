Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹54.96
Prev. Close₹54.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.32
Day's High₹54.96
Day's Low₹51.16
52 Week's High₹74.9
52 Week's Low₹49.9
Book Value₹30.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)415.16
P/E25.86
EPS2.09
Divi. Yield3.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80.36
80.36
80.36
80.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
162.61
164.99
131.95
318.01
Net Worth
242.97
245.35
212.31
398.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
280.18
334.36
391.96
326.92
yoy growth (%)
-16.2
-14.69
19.89
-11.26
Raw materials
-169.12
-239.56
-297.56
-226.01
As % of sales
60.36
71.64
75.91
69.13
Employee costs
-16.32
-15.75
-14.57
-14.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
57.1
47.85
46.73
46.59
Depreciation
-5.41
-5.23
-5.39
-4.72
Tax paid
-14.19
-1.59
-12.24
-8.01
Working capital
-5.45
116.72
-7.39
9.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.2
-14.69
19.89
-11.26
Op profit growth
78.07
-3.75
-11.63
-16.22
EBIT growth
19.69
2.08
-0.31
-17.7
Net profit growth
-7.23
34.14
-10.58
-6.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shri Paul Oswal
Director
Sachit Jain
Independent Director
Munish Chandra Gupta
Independent Director
Sanjit Paul Singh
Independent Director
Surinder Kumar Bansal
Managing Director
Bal Krishan Choudhary
Independent Director
Apinder Sodhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Satin Katyal
Director
Suchita Jain
Independent Director
Anil Kumar
Independent Director
Bhooshan Lal Uppal
Independent Director
Parakh Oswal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vardhman Acrylics Ltd
Summary
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of acrylic fiber and tow. They have set up 18,000 TPA acrylic staple fiber and tow production plant at Jhagadia, Bharuch in the state of Gujarat. Their products are marketed under the brand name VARLAN. The companys products include circular knit, flat knit, woven, tufting, and pile fabric. The companys products are used in hosiery, weaving, home furnishing, industrial, and other applications. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vardhman Textiles Ltd.Vardhman Spinning and General Mills Ltd (VSGML), a company belonging to the Vardhman Group and UP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (UPSIDC) mutually agreed to form a public limited company for manufacturing Acrylic Fibre. Accordingly, Vardhman Acrylics Ltd was incorporated on December 24, 1990 as a public limited company. UPSIDC, at the time of the agreement, was holding a letter of intent from the Government of India for establishing a plant to manufacture Acrylic Fibre in the state of Uttar Pradesh. However, the actual implementation and setting up of the project was deferred since a revised feasibility study did not find the project viable at that time. Subsequently, UPSIDC terminated the collaboration agreement with VSGML and accordingly the shares held by UPSIDC were transferred to VSGML.In September 1995, Mahavir Spinning Mills Ltd, another company belonging to the Vardhman Group incorporated a company na
Read More
The Vardhman Acrylics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd is ₹415.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd is 25.86 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Acrylics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd is ₹49.9 and ₹74.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.14%, 3 Years at 0.46%, 1 Year at -11.84%, 6 Month at -3.88%, 3 Month at -11.63% and 1 Month at -1.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.