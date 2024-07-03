iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Share Price

51.66
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open54.96
  • Day's High54.96
  • 52 Wk High74.9
  • Prev. Close54.04
  • Day's Low51.16
  • 52 Wk Low 49.9
  • Turnover (lac)25.32
  • P/E25.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.97
  • EPS2.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)415.16
  • Div. Yield3.7
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 24.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80.36

80.36

80.36

80.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

162.61

164.99

131.95

318.01

Net Worth

242.97

245.35

212.31

398.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

280.18

334.36

391.96

326.92

yoy growth (%)

-16.2

-14.69

19.89

-11.26

Raw materials

-169.12

-239.56

-297.56

-226.01

As % of sales

60.36

71.64

75.91

69.13

Employee costs

-16.32

-15.75

-14.57

-14.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

57.1

47.85

46.73

46.59

Depreciation

-5.41

-5.23

-5.39

-4.72

Tax paid

-14.19

-1.59

-12.24

-8.01

Working capital

-5.45

116.72

-7.39

9.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.2

-14.69

19.89

-11.26

Op profit growth

78.07

-3.75

-11.63

-16.22

EBIT growth

19.69

2.08

-0.31

-17.7

Net profit growth

-7.23

34.14

-10.58

-6.16

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vardhman Acrylics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shri Paul Oswal

Director

Sachit Jain

Independent Director

Munish Chandra Gupta

Independent Director

Sanjit Paul Singh

Independent Director

Surinder Kumar Bansal

Managing Director

Bal Krishan Choudhary

Independent Director

Apinder Sodhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Satin Katyal

Director

Suchita Jain

Independent Director

Anil Kumar

Independent Director

Bhooshan Lal Uppal

Independent Director

Parakh Oswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vardhman Acrylics Ltd

Summary

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of acrylic fiber and tow. They have set up 18,000 TPA acrylic staple fiber and tow production plant at Jhagadia, Bharuch in the state of Gujarat. Their products are marketed under the brand name VARLAN. The companys products include circular knit, flat knit, woven, tufting, and pile fabric. The companys products are used in hosiery, weaving, home furnishing, industrial, and other applications. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vardhman Textiles Ltd.Vardhman Spinning and General Mills Ltd (VSGML), a company belonging to the Vardhman Group and UP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (UPSIDC) mutually agreed to form a public limited company for manufacturing Acrylic Fibre. Accordingly, Vardhman Acrylics Ltd was incorporated on December 24, 1990 as a public limited company. UPSIDC, at the time of the agreement, was holding a letter of intent from the Government of India for establishing a plant to manufacture Acrylic Fibre in the state of Uttar Pradesh. However, the actual implementation and setting up of the project was deferred since a revised feasibility study did not find the project viable at that time. Subsequently, UPSIDC terminated the collaboration agreement with VSGML and accordingly the shares held by UPSIDC were transferred to VSGML.In September 1995, Mahavir Spinning Mills Ltd, another company belonging to the Vardhman Group incorporated a company na
Company FAQs

What is the Vardhman Acrylics Ltd share price today?

The Vardhman Acrylics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd is ₹415.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd is 25.86 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Acrylics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd is ₹49.9 and ₹74.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd?

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.14%, 3 Years at 0.46%, 1 Year at -11.84%, 6 Month at -3.88%, 3 Month at -11.63% and 1 Month at -1.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 24.83 %

