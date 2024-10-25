Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vardhman Acrylics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Vardhman Acrylics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on July 24, 2024. Vardhman Acrylics Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

VARDHMAN ACRYLICS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 04-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Dividend. Vardhman Acrylics Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 04, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Vardhman Acrylics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on March 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 13 Jan 2024