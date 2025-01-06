iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

51.66
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

57.1

47.85

46.73

46.59

Depreciation

-5.41

-5.23

-5.39

-4.72

Tax paid

-14.19

-1.59

-12.24

-8.01

Working capital

-5.45

116.72

-7.39

9.78

Other operating items

Operating

32.04

157.75

21.69

43.62

Capital expenditure

0.2

17.48

2.19

1.71

Free cash flow

32.24

175.23

23.88

45.33

Equity raised

550.15

482.08

457.82

431.57

Investing

71.86

-123.96

24.42

11.65

Financing

1.78

0.67

-0.58

0.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

16.07

Net in cash

656.03

534.02

505.55

505.07

