Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
57.1
47.85
46.73
46.59
Depreciation
-5.41
-5.23
-5.39
-4.72
Tax paid
-14.19
-1.59
-12.24
-8.01
Working capital
-5.45
116.72
-7.39
9.78
Other operating items
Operating
32.04
157.75
21.69
43.62
Capital expenditure
0.2
17.48
2.19
1.71
Free cash flow
32.24
175.23
23.88
45.33
Equity raised
550.15
482.08
457.82
431.57
Investing
71.86
-123.96
24.42
11.65
Financing
1.78
0.67
-0.58
0.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
16.07
Net in cash
656.03
534.02
505.55
505.07
