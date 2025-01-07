iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53.3
(3.17%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

280.18

334.36

391.96

326.92

yoy growth (%)

-16.2

-14.69

19.89

-11.26

Raw materials

-169.12

-239.56

-297.56

-226.01

As % of sales

60.36

71.64

75.91

69.13

Employee costs

-16.32

-15.75

-14.57

-14.4

As % of sales

5.82

4.71

3.71

4.4

Other costs

-47.05

-52.27

-52

-55.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.79

15.63

13.26

16.82

Operating profit

47.68

26.77

27.82

31.48

OPM

17.01

8

7.09

9.63

Depreciation

-5.41

-5.23

-5.39

-4.72

Interest expense

-0.53

-0.29

-0.43

-0.73

Other income

15.37

26.6

24.74

20.56

Profit before tax

57.1

47.85

46.73

46.59

Taxes

-14.19

-1.59

-12.24

-8.01

Tax rate

-24.84

-3.32

-26.19

-17.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

42.91

46.26

34.48

38.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

42.91

46.26

34.48

38.57

yoy growth (%)

-7.23

34.14

-10.58

-6.16

NPM

15.31

13.83

8.79

11.79

