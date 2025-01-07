Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
280.18
334.36
391.96
326.92
yoy growth (%)
-16.2
-14.69
19.89
-11.26
Raw materials
-169.12
-239.56
-297.56
-226.01
As % of sales
60.36
71.64
75.91
69.13
Employee costs
-16.32
-15.75
-14.57
-14.4
As % of sales
5.82
4.71
3.71
4.4
Other costs
-47.05
-52.27
-52
-55.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.79
15.63
13.26
16.82
Operating profit
47.68
26.77
27.82
31.48
OPM
17.01
8
7.09
9.63
Depreciation
-5.41
-5.23
-5.39
-4.72
Interest expense
-0.53
-0.29
-0.43
-0.73
Other income
15.37
26.6
24.74
20.56
Profit before tax
57.1
47.85
46.73
46.59
Taxes
-14.19
-1.59
-12.24
-8.01
Tax rate
-24.84
-3.32
-26.19
-17.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
42.91
46.26
34.48
38.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
42.91
46.26
34.48
38.57
yoy growth (%)
-7.23
34.14
-10.58
-6.16
NPM
15.31
13.83
8.79
11.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.