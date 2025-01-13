Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80.36
80.36
80.36
80.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
162.61
164.99
131.95
318.01
Net Worth
242.97
245.35
212.31
398.37
Minority Interest
Debt
1.14
0.34
2.78
0.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.71
6.96
7.56
10.25
Total Liabilities
250.82
252.65
222.65
408.98
Fixed Assets
55.77
58.37
56.03
58.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
168.86
171.63
134.03
231.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.61
18.95
27.25
16.05
Inventories
74.95
83.28
76.85
64.2
Inventory Days
83.63
Sundry Debtors
16.24
13.4
10.57
15.07
Debtor Days
19.63
Other Current Assets
8.4
11.85
19.53
12.92
Sundry Creditors
-42.89
-54.16
-47.31
-41.42
Creditor Days
53.95
Other Current Liabilities
-34.09
-35.42
-32.39
-34.72
Cash
3.58
3.69
5.36
102.17
Total Assets
250.82
252.64
222.67
408.97
