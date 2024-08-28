Vardhman Acrylics Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 04, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share. Vardhman Acrylics Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 07-Sep-2024 to 14-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)