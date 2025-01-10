To the Members of

Vardhman Acrylics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vardhman Acrylics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on thesematters.Wehavedeterminedthematterdescribedbelow to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Uncertain income-tax positions – Refer to Notes 2.2 (f), 2.5 (vii), 35 to the financial statement Principal audit procedures performed: The Company has material uncertain income-tax positions including matters under dispute relating to Income Taxes. These matters involve significant management judgement to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained an understanding performed testing of and of design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the control established by the Company with regard to uncertain income tax positions. We obtained details of complete income tax matters from the Companys internal tax experts during the year ended 31st March, 2024. We involved our internal direct tax experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provisions and possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal direct tax experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions relating to Income Taxes. Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report, Directors Report including annexures, if any, thereon, and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit ;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those book except for the matters stated in paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) Inouropinion,theaforesaidfinancialstatements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) The reservations relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(A)

(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) of the Act and paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note 35 to the financial statement.

(b) The company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above contain any material misstatement.

(e) The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares except below:

(i) The audit trail facility has not been enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes made in the software ‘NOW which is used for maintaining quantitative records of inventories.

(ii) The audit trail facility in the software ‘NOW has been designed in such a way that it is not possible to verify whether such facility had been disabled at any point in time during the year.

Further, except as mentioned above, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024. amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration to its director during the year in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

Annexure – "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Vardhman Acrylics Limited of even date)

(i) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of use Assets.

(b) The Company has adopted a policy of physical verification of all the items of property, plant and equipment so to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) The company has not owned immovable property, however where company is a lessee, the lease agreement has been duly executed in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not owned Intangible Assets.

(e) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) during the year.

(f) Based on the information and explanations given to us, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification has been conducted by management at reasonable intervals in respect of finished goods, stores and spares and raw material, Further, stock in the possession and custody of third parties and stock in transit as at 31st March, 2024 has been verified by the management with reference to confirmation and statement of accounts or correspondence with the third party or subsequent receipt of goods. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory have been noticed on physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned unsecured (No security provided) working capital limits in excess of H 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year from banks. Therefore reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in mutual funds during the year. Further, the Company has granted loans, unsecured to employees during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is given in paragraph 3(iii)(a) below.

(a) The Company has provided loans to employees and details of which are given below:

Particulars Amount (Rs in lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year to Employees: 0.72 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date with Employees 4.34

(b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans to employees during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation. There are no interest-bearing loans given by the company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedure, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no subsidiary, associate or joint venture of the Company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no subsidiary, associate or joint venture of the Company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible). Therefore, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) The Company has not received whistle blower complaints during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of the transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) Based on information and explanation given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; and therefore, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) Based on information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, and therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than on-going projects: On the basis of examination of records of the company and in absence of unspent amount, the Company is not required to transfer the unspent amount to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) In respect of on-going projects: The Company has not undertaken any ongoing project for the Corporate Social Responsibility activities during the year. Therefore, requirement of transferring of amount remaining unspent in compliance with the provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) The consolidated financial statements are not applicable to the company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure – "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Vardhman Acrylics Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial control over financial reporting of Vardhman Acrylics Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Webelievethattheauditevidencewehaveobtainedissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.