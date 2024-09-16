iifl-logo-icon 1
Avi Ansh Textile Ltd Share Price

108.7
(-0.73%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open110
  • Day's High110.25
  • 52 Wk High113
  • Prev. Close109.5
  • Day's Low108
  • 52 Wk Low 64.6
  • Turnover (lac)34.78
  • P/E45.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.95
  • EPS2.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Avi Ansh Textile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

110

Prev. Close

109.5

Turnover(Lac.)

34.78

Day's High

110.25

Day's Low

108

52 Week's High

113

52 Week's Low

64.6

Book Value

29.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.93

P/E

45.86

EPS

2.37

Divi. Yield

0

Avi Ansh Textile Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Avi Ansh Textile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Avi Ansh Textile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:24 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.98%

Non-Promoter- 33.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Avi Ansh Textile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.78

9.78

9.78

9.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.09

2.78

2.51

0.98

Net Worth

15.87

12.56

12.29

10.76

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Avi Ansh Textile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Avi Ansh Textile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Kumar Jain

Non Executive Director

Geeta Jain

Independent Director

Vinay Bansal

Independent Director

B M Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Isha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avi Ansh Textile Ltd

Summary

Avi Ansh Textile Limited was originally incorporated as Rajneesh Spinners Private Limited on 27th April, 2005 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies Punjab, H.P. & Chandigarh. The Company name was further changed to Avi Ansh Textile Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 16th December,2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. In 2023, Company converted from a to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Avi Ansh Textile Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 3rd January,2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in yarn spinning, manufacturing high quality cotton yarns in Derabassi, Punjab. Since 2005, Company has been a prominent player in the yarn sector and has established as a premier manufacturer and exporter of 100% cotton yarn, specializing in carded, combed and slub yarn with counts ranging from 20s to 40s. With 26,314 spindles, it produce approximately 4,500MT of cotton yarn annually. Branded as Pooja Gold, the yarn reflects meticulous craftsmanship, offering unparalleled softness, strength, and versatility. Additionally, the Company vertically integrated into the knitting division, producing superior quality fabrics in dyed and greige variants, delivered within promised timelines. Equipped with high-speed automatic circular knitting machines, fabric division can knit 1800 MT per annum of various fabric types.The Company is a Punjab based manufacturing house. It holds IS
Company FAQs

What is the Avi Ansh Textile Ltd share price today?

The Avi Ansh Textile Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd is ₹151.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd is 45.86 and 3.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avi Ansh Textile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd is ₹64.6 and ₹113 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd?

Avi Ansh Textile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 52.78%, 3 Month at 62.24% and 1 Month at 21.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.01 %

