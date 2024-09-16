Summary

Avi Ansh Textile Limited was originally incorporated as Rajneesh Spinners Private Limited on 27th April, 2005 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies Punjab, H.P. & Chandigarh. The Company name was further changed to Avi Ansh Textile Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 16th December,2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. In 2023, Company converted from a to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Avi Ansh Textile Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 3rd January,2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in yarn spinning, manufacturing high quality cotton yarns in Derabassi, Punjab. Since 2005, Company has been a prominent player in the yarn sector and has established as a premier manufacturer and exporter of 100% cotton yarn, specializing in carded, combed and slub yarn with counts ranging from 20s to 40s. With 26,314 spindles, it produce approximately 4,500MT of cotton yarn annually. Branded as Pooja Gold, the yarn reflects meticulous craftsmanship, offering unparalleled softness, strength, and versatility. Additionally, the Company vertically integrated into the knitting division, producing superior quality fabrics in dyed and greige variants, delivered within promised timelines. Equipped with high-speed automatic circular knitting machines, fabric division can knit 1800 MT per annum of various fabric types.The Company is a Punjab based manufacturing house. It holds IS

Read More