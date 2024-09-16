SectorTextiles
Open₹110
Prev. Close₹109.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.78
Day's High₹110.25
Day's Low₹108
52 Week's High₹113
52 Week's Low₹64.6
Book Value₹29.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.93
P/E45.86
EPS2.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.78
9.78
9.78
9.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.09
2.78
2.51
0.98
Net Worth
15.87
12.56
12.29
10.76
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Kumar Jain
Non Executive Director
Geeta Jain
Independent Director
Vinay Bansal
Independent Director
B M Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Isha
Summary
Avi Ansh Textile Limited was originally incorporated as Rajneesh Spinners Private Limited on 27th April, 2005 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies Punjab, H.P. & Chandigarh. The Company name was further changed to Avi Ansh Textile Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 16th December,2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. In 2023, Company converted from a to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Avi Ansh Textile Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 3rd January,2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in yarn spinning, manufacturing high quality cotton yarns in Derabassi, Punjab. Since 2005, Company has been a prominent player in the yarn sector and has established as a premier manufacturer and exporter of 100% cotton yarn, specializing in carded, combed and slub yarn with counts ranging from 20s to 40s. With 26,314 spindles, it produce approximately 4,500MT of cotton yarn annually. Branded as Pooja Gold, the yarn reflects meticulous craftsmanship, offering unparalleled softness, strength, and versatility. Additionally, the Company vertically integrated into the knitting division, producing superior quality fabrics in dyed and greige variants, delivered within promised timelines. Equipped with high-speed automatic circular knitting machines, fabric division can knit 1800 MT per annum of various fabric types.The Company is a Punjab based manufacturing house. It holds IS
Read More
The Avi Ansh Textile Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd is ₹151.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd is 45.86 and 3.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avi Ansh Textile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avi Ansh Textile Ltd is ₹64.6 and ₹113 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Avi Ansh Textile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 52.78%, 3 Month at 62.24% and 1 Month at 21.45%.
