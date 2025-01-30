Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.59
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
29.02
Net Worth
31.61
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
402.21
363.95
354.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
402.21
363.95
354.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
6.92
11.27
5.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,442.65
|142.1
|1,65,246.42
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
30.8
|52.69
|15,843.68
|77.94
|1.16
|1,662.58
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
138.15
|23.83
|13,386.66
|87.82
|0.07
|1,970.34
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
453
|15.78
|13,205.17
|203.56
|0.88
|2,403.94
|316.07
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
18.7
|0
|9,275.07
|-242.95
|0
|822.17
|-37.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nikunj Hariprasad Bagdiya
Non Executive Director
Bina Hariprasad Bagdiya
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sachin Janardan Mulay
Independent Director
Arshita Singh
Independent Director
Rashmi Sagar Mitkary
Independent Director
Vinay Kumar Ramgopal Jhawar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shailja Dubey.
Reports by Ken Enterprises Ltd
Summary
