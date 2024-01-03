iifl-logo-icon 1
Ken Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

0
(0%)

KEN ENTERPRISES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,442.65

142.11,65,246.42720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

30.8

52.6915,843.6877.941.161,662.587.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

138.15

23.8313,386.6687.820.071,970.3438.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

453

15.7813,205.17203.560.882,403.94316.07

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

18.7

09,275.07-242.950822.17-37.44

No Record Found

